Jackson County reports 5th COVID-19-related death

Jackson County Health Department on Sunday reported the fifth COVID-19-related death in the county, of a man in his 80s.

According to a news release from the health department, the man had previously tested positive for the virus.

The health department on Sunday also reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, a woman in her 20s, who acquired the disease through local contact with a known case. She has been isolated.

There are now a total of 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Five of those people have died. Twenty have been released from isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Public health officials are investigating the cases, placing those who test positive for the virus on isolation and finding out who they may have encountered before their diagnosis. Other individuals may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure to a positive case. If you are contacted by health officials, please respond promptly.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory illnesses. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for guidance, or call Southern Illinois Healthcare's COVID-19 hotline at 844-988-7800.

