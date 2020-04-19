You are the owner of this article.
Jackson County reports 5th COVID-19-related death
Jackson County Health Department on Sunday reported the fifth COVID-19-related death in the county, of a man in his 80s.

According to a news release from the health department, the man had previously tested positive for the virus.

The health department on Sunday also reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, a woman in her 20s, who acquired the disease through local contact with a known case. She has been isolated.

There are now a total of 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Five of those people have died. Twenty have been released from isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Public health officials are investigating the cases, placing those who test positive for the virus on isolation and finding out who they may have encountered before their diagnosis. Other individuals may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure to a positive case. If you are contacted by health officials, please respond promptly.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory illnesses. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for guidance, or call Southern Illinois Healthcare's COVID-19 hotline at 844-988-7800.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 1 0 0
Franklin 6 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 1 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 43 5 20
Jefferson 32 2 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 5 0 0
Randolph 55 1 35
Saline 3 0 1
Union 4 0 0
Williamson 13 0 6
White 1 0 0
Concerned about COVID-19?

