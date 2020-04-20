You are the owner of this article.
Jackson County reports 6th COVID-19-related death
Jackson County on Monday reported an additional death due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total coronavirus death toll to six.

In a news release, the Jackson County Health Department said a man in his 80s who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

The health department on Sunday had reported the county's fifth COVID-19 death, also a man in his 80s.

The Jackson County Health Department on Monday also announced five new cases in the county, all men: one in his 20s, one in his 30s, one in his 40s, and two in their 50s. They are all believed to have contracted the disease through local contact with known or suspected cases. They are all in isolation.

To date, there have been 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Six of those people have died. Twenty have been released from isolation.

Public health officials are investigating the cases, placing those who test positive for the virus on isolation and finding out who they may have encountered before their diagnosis. Other individuals may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure to a positive case. If you are contacted by health officials, please respond promptly.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory illnesses. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for guidance, or call Southern Illinois Healthcare's COVID-19 hotline at 844-988-7800.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 6 0 2
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 1 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 48 6 20
Jefferson 32 2 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 9 0 0
Randolph 58 1 35
Saline 3 0 1
Union 5 0 0
Williamson 17 0 6
White 1 0 0
Concerned about COVID-19?

