Jackson County reports 6th COVID-19-related death

Jackson County on Monday reported an additional death due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total coronavirus death toll to six.

In a news release, the Jackson County Health Department said a man in his 80s who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

The health department on Sunday had reported the county's fifth COVID-19 death, also a man in his 80s.

The Jackson County Health Department on Monday also announced five new cases in the county, all men: one in his 20s, one in his 30s, one in his 40s, and two in their 50s. They are all believed to have contracted the disease through local contact with known or suspected cases. They are all in isolation.

To date, there have been 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Six of those people have died. Twenty have been released from isolation.

Public health officials are investigating the cases, placing those who test positive for the virus on isolation and finding out who they may have encountered before their diagnosis. Other individuals may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure to a positive case. If you are contacted by health officials, please respond promptly.