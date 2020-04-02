Jackson County reports 8th COVID-19 case; Randolph County reports 6 more

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

County officials announced new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Southern Illinois.

The Randolph County Health Department announced six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 15 positive cases, according to a post on the health department's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Jackson County Health Department was notified late Wednesday evening of one additional Jackson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from health department administrator Bart Hagston.

The resident is a female in her 20s, and likely acquired the disease during travel to another state. Hagston said she is isolated at home and doing fine.

To date, there have been eight laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

In both counties, public health officials are investigating these cases, speaking with individuals who patients may have encountered before this diagnosis. Through the investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they have had significant exposure. Anyone contacted by public health officials are asked to respond promptly.

Health officials expect more cases to be confirmed locally.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.