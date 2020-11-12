Jackson County sets 1-day COVID-19 case record, recommends remote learning

Jackson County hit a single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, prompting the health department to issue a recommendation that all county schools transition to remote learning no later than Nov. 16 and remain remote through at least Thanksgiving, according to Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department.
Hagston said the data the department monitors have shown gradual increases in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of November. He added that the county’s positivity rate, which sat at 11.6% as of Thursday, was leading most county school districts to decide to return to fully remote learning.
“We can make a recommendation, but the final decision rests with each school district,” Hagston said.
School districts have to consider more than the data. Hagston said they also have to consider the ability of students within the district to do remote learning, including whether or not students have access to high speed internet. It also impacts the ability of parents to work.
By late Thursday afternoon, at least one school district had decided to follow the recommendation.
Carbondale Elementary School District 95 issued a letter to parents that read: “Due to the health department’s recommendation, CES #95 will revert to full remote learning, effective Monday, Nov. 16.”
The letter goes on to say the district does not foresee returning to in-person learning before winter break, which is Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
“Jackson County hit a new record number of cases today,” Hagston said. “We will also issue a public health alert for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic. We are seeing many red flags.”
Jackson County Health Department was notified in the past 24 hours of 87 Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
Hagston said Southern Illinois Healthcare and health care facilities of all sizes are expressing staffing concerns as the average number of new cases and positivity rate is creeping up.
“We have around 1,000 people isolated or quarantined today. All of these facts together should grab people’s attention,” Hagston said.
On Thursday afternoon, Jackson County issued its second public health alert since the beginning of the pandemic.
The alert asks residents of Jackson County and visitors to the county to immediately and consistently take the following actions:
1. Stay home as much as possible. Only go out for work or essential items, if possible.
2. Avoid parties and gatherings of all sizes. Crowds are an ideal environment for spreading COVID-19.
3. Keep at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others as much as possible.
4. Wear a face mask when around others. The latest research shows cloth masks protect the wearer, as well as others.
5. Stay home if you are sick, even if you only have mild symptoms, and get tested. Self-isolate while awaiting test results. Stay home when placed on isolation or quarantine.
6. Workplaces should follow all guidance published by IDPH and DCEO, as well as the Restore Illinois Resurgence Mitigations.
7. Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions.
Anyone who has a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea, diarrhea, or other symptoms, should call their health care provider for further guidance. Two providers are conducting COVID-19 testing in Jackson County: Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) at 1-844-988-7800 and Shawnee Health Service at 618-519-9200.
