Jackson County sets 1-day COVID-19 case record, recommends remote learning

The letter goes on to say the district does not foresee returning to in-person learning before winter break, which is Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

“Jackson County hit a new record number of cases today,” Hagston said. “We will also issue a public health alert for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic. We are seeing many red flags.”

Jackson County Health Department was notified in the past 24 hours of 87 Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Hagston said Southern Illinois Healthcare and health care facilities of all sizes are expressing staffing concerns as the average number of new cases and positivity rate is creeping up.

“We have around 1,000 people isolated or quarantined today. All of these facts together should grab people’s attention,” Hagston said.

On Thursday afternoon, Jackson County issued its second public health alert since the beginning of the pandemic.

The alert asks residents of Jackson County and visitors to the county to immediately and consistently take the following actions:

1. Stay home as much as possible. Only go out for work or essential items, if possible.