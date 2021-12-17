Jackson County State’s Attorney announces free music program for youth

CARBONDALE ― The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office is teaming up with volunteers in the community to offer free music lessons to teens and children in a new initiative to provide more opportunities to youth in the community.

State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced the “Ready to Play” initiative on Friday at the Fields Apartment's Community Building.

Ready to Play Jackson County offers individual instruction for various instruments including: piano, cello, violin, guitar, trumpet and percussion at no cost to students, according to Cervantez.

Cervantez said there are a lot of great programs in the community already like those at the Dentmon Center and the Boys and Girls Club, but he noticed a gap when it came to music.

“This isn't about saying that a violin or a piano is going to save the world. But one thing that does help is to make sure that kids have opportunities,” Cervantez said. “Because after all, it's about making sure the kids fall in love with something and have opportunities.”

Cervantez said a Paul Simon Institute Intern, Francesca Birkett, was instrumental in starting the program and organizing it.

In addition to Birkett and volunteers in town who are teaching lessons, others in the community are stepping in to help.

Erica Willis, Manager and Regional Supervisor at the Fields Apartments Building has helped with the program and turned the community building into a music space and The Practice Pad, Sound Core, Mike’s Music, Baldwin Piano & Organ Center, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Shivelbine Music are all sponsors.

“There is nothing more important than investing in resources that engage our youth and young adults. I have confidence that this program will provide another safe place for our youth and young adults to learn music, and to develop,” Cervantez said in a news release. “Meanwhile, it’s important that the community see the various community organizations come together and demonstrate that we all have one goal, to serve and meet the needs of our community.”

The initial locations for the lessons are the Fields Apartments Community Building, the Eurma C. Hayes Center and the Dentmon Center, but Cervantez said he hopes to branch out to more locations.

Cervantez said the program is in need of volunteers, board members and instruments but they have a sustainable structure set up and are able to teach quite a few students.

“We think that we can have quite a few kids involved at the same time. And we're gonna need help to grow the program,” Cervantez said. “We have the building blocks necessary to keep this program going, but we need help too.”

For more about Ready 2 Play Jackson County, visit ready2playjacksoncounty.com. The website has information about how to volunteer, sign up for lessons, or get in contact with the program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.