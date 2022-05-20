Jackson County waste chemical collection set for June 4

Residents have an opportunity to get rid of unwanted household chemicals during a one-day collection event, Saturday, June 4 at the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Advanced registration is required for the event, sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Area residents can register at www.recyclejacksoncounty.org or by calling (618) 684-3143 to schedule between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Proof of residency within the county is required to enter the collection area.
Items to be accepted at the collection include paint thinner, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, old gasoline, rechargeable batteries, solvents, polishes, pool chemicals, lawn chemicals, oil-based and acrylic paint. Mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs will be taken as well. Also accepted will be unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but individuals may black out all personal information other than the drug name.
Controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers will absolutely not be accepted at the collection nor will latex paint, explosives, ammunition, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, propane tanks, farm machinery oil, electronics, alkaline and lead-acid batteries, appliances, tires, radioactive material, and medical waste. Additionally, no business, agricultural, or government wastes will be accepted.
Those wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than five gallons must contact Jackson County Health Dept. prior to the event. This is a rain or shine event. More information is available by calling the Jackson County Health Department at (618) 684-3143, extension 128 or online at www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org.
