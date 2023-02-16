Members of the Jackson Growth Alliance, a public-private not-for-profit organization are ready to take the next step for economic development in the county and region, but they need the right person to help tackle the job.

The organization is looking for a part-time executive director to oversee economic development efforts in collaboration with local business leaders and other regional groups. Leaders know exactly the kind of person they are looking for.

“We’re looking for someone with deep roots in the area and who understands business development and retention,” explained Joni Bailey, chair of the JGA board of directors. “To use an anachronistic word, they also need a deep Rolodex, meaning they need to be able to pick up the phone and call a lot of people; they need to have a good network of people.”

Board member Brooke Guthman added the role takes some other abilities as well.

“It needs to be somebody who is a great communicator, that has a skill set of relationship building and networking,” she said.

The new executive director will be charged with continuing efforts to bring and grow businesses in the area, expand the broadband in the county, work with plans for a county industrial park and cooperate with other county and regional economic development officials and groups.

The organization has not had an executive director since mid-2022.

“We’ve had great ideas, but we have not had a dedicated person to effectuate those and to assist with city or township government, answer questions about enterprise zone applications or grant funding opportunities,” Bailey said. “We need a dedicated employee who is there.”

“Without this role, we could potentially miss a lot of opportunities,” Guthman added.

She said for the 20-hours-per-week position, candidates need to have three years of experience in economic development or a related field. Applications for or questions about the position can be sent to Jackson Growth Alliance, P.O. Box 23, Carbondale, IL 62903 or email to Brian.Chapman@jacksoncounty-il.gov.