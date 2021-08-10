 Skip to main content
Jailed man accused of abusing 34-day-old baby who remains in critical condition
Paducah

Jailed man accused of abusing 34-day-old baby who remains in critical condition

Matthew Frizzell.png

Matthew Frizzell

 Provided

PADUCAH — A 22-year-old man is jailed for alleged child abuse after a 34-day-old infant was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to a police department news release. 

Matthew Frizzell, 22, of Paducah, was arrested Monday on one charge of first-degree criminal abuse when the child is 12 years or under, according a release sent Tuesday by the Paducah Police Department.

Officers were first dispatched July 31 to Baptist Health Hospital, where the infant was initially taken for injuries. The infant was then transferred to an out-of-state hospital, where the baby remains in critical condition, the release states.

Detectives immediately began an investigation, in which medical staff determined the baby's injuries were "consistent with abuse," police said. 

After interviewing Frizzell, detectives allegedly determined he was allegedly behind the abuse, police said. 

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

— The Southern 

 

