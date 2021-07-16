Jake Rendleman, Frank Barbre recognized for services to JALC, SIC

Rendleman is the seventh community college trustee in Illinois to receive the honor. He said he takes very seriously the need to stay informed on trends and issues impacting community colleges.

“I think it is vital as a trustee to stay informed of changes whether it be legislation or the Open Meetings Act,” Rendleman said. “By taking the time to keep abreast of what is going on in the state and nationally, we can make informed decisions to benefit our students and our colleges.”

Rendleman has literally served the college for decades. He had been a member of the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees for 24 years and was recently re-elected for a six-year term.

“I actually was on the college’s foundation board about ten years before I ran for the board of trustees,” he explained.

The native of Carbondale said his goal has always been to serve.

“I just like helping people, especially young people,” he said, explaining that he is a former teacher. “I guess I look more of it as a pay-back to society. There were people that helped me out and I think it’s something people should pass on. We need to help one another.”

Rendleman said he appreciates the recognition.