Jake Rendleman, Frank Barbre recognized for services to JALC, SIC

Longtime John A. Logan College Board of Trustees member Jake Rendleman recently received the Linden A. Warfel Trustee Education award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.
Frank Barbre, vice chair of the Southeastern Illinois College board of trustees has also been honored, receiving the inaugural Illinois Community College Trustees Association President’s Award.
'Helping people'
Jake Rendleman was not surprised by the honor.
As a member of the board of trustees at John A. Logan College for several years, there’s not much that surprises him.
He already knew that he would be receiving the Linden A. Warfel Trustee Education award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, a recognition that trustees have participated in more than 100 education seminars from the association. He was surprised, however,
“I knew I was getting the award and I knew that Jim Reed, the CEO of the ICCTA, was coming to our board meeting to present it, but what surprised me was that State Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) had introduced a resolution honoring me.”
Bennett, a former trustee from Parkland College in Champaign, is a former president of the ICCTA — as is Rendleman.
Rendleman is the seventh community college trustee in Illinois to receive the honor. He said he takes very seriously the need to stay informed on trends and issues impacting community colleges.
“I think it is vital as a trustee to stay informed of changes whether it be legislation or the Open Meetings Act,” Rendleman said. “By taking the time to keep abreast of what is going on in the state and nationally, we can make informed decisions to benefit our students and our colleges.”
Rendleman has literally served the college for decades. He had been a member of the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees for 24 years and was recently re-elected for a six-year term.
“I actually was on the college’s foundation board about ten years before I ran for the board of trustees,” he explained.
The native of Carbondale said his goal has always been to serve.
“I just like helping people, especially young people,” he said, explaining that he is a former teacher. “I guess I look more of it as a pay-back to society. There were people that helped me out and I think it’s something people should pass on. We need to help one another.”
Rendleman said he appreciates the recognition.
“I just feel that this is a great honor; that your peers think of you and choose to honor you,” he said. “I didn’t get into this for the honors, I got into it to help the students and the community.
SIC's Barbre also honored
Barbre's award is a new one, given at the sole discretion of the president of the association, recognizes the work of “an individual who is an unsung hero and has supported community colleges and ICCTA,” according to a press release from SIC.
“Dr. Barbre has served the Trustees Association with distinction, giving feedback and making a difference in higher education in Illinois,” said ICCTA President Jon Looney during the award presentation last month. “He has chaired numerous state-level committees and task forces for ICCTA, including our government relations public policy committee. He has also encouraged many people in the ICCTA.”
Barbre, a native of Carmi, began his career as an agricultural education teacher at Lawrenceville High School before returning to Carmi as a vocational director, school principal and superintendent until his retirement in 2002.
He also taught as an adjunct professor for Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he received his doctorate. He has been a member of the SIC board of trustees for 16 years, and has been vice chair for nearly a decade.
“I am very honored to be chosen for this award,” Barbre said. “I’m proud of the work our community colleges and the ICCTA do. I have been honored to work with a lot of great people as a representative for the organization for a number of years through SIC, and I’m very appreciative of the recognition.”