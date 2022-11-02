JALC, Artspace 304 to display local sculptor's work

John A. Logan College and Carbondale-based Artspace 304 have announced a partnership to display the work of renowned Southern Illinois sculptor and Educator Aldon Addington.

“Years in the Making: The Art of Aldon Addington” will be exhibited across three gallery spaces, featuring a retrospective of sculptural works at Artspace 304 and John A. Logan College, as well as a display of photographs and ephemera at The Corridor Gallery in the Carbondale Civic Center.

“As a member of the Artspace 304 board, I had the opportunity to get to know Aldon Addington. As we began to look at the artwork for our C Wing expansion and other projects, everything fell into place, and we were able to purchase two pieces of his work through a generous donation by the Fred and Blanche Sloan Art Endowment,” said JALC President Kirk Overstreet.

Overstreet added that the project has involved several members of the campus community.

“This has been an all-hands-on-deck project. We have staff from instruction, student services and business services all working to bring this project to campus,” he said. “But it is the student involvement that has been so rewarding. Our welding, construction management and highway construction students are all involved in the installation, and our digital media students are preparing a documentary film.”

Two pieces of Addington’s work have been purchased by the Fred and Blanche Sloan Art Endowment through the John A. Logan College Foundation. Both pieces at the college, as well as a piece that will be on display at Artspace 304, will be installed by John A. Logan College students.

Receptions will be held at John A. Logan College, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 and at Artspace 304, noon - 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov.12. The receptions will also recognize several permanent sculptures by Aldon that are installed outside of Artspace 304 and John A. Logan College.