JALC awards two vaccination tuition waivers

Two John A. Logan College students have won full-tuition waivers for the fall semester simply by being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Josh Deaton and Shelby Sprague, both of Marion, were selected in Wednesday’s drawing for the waivers. Deaton is a freshman history education major and Sprague is a freshman nursing student. Both students were vaccinated before the announcement of the contest.

"I got the vaccination as soon as I was eligible," said Sprague. "I have an immune-compromised sister, and I am around my grandparents a lot, so I felt that I needed to get the vaccination.

Deaton said that he wanted to get the vaccination because he was ready to return to normal.

"Most of my junior year and all of my senior year of high school were interrupted by COVID," said Deaton. "I wanted to get vaccinated because I wanted to see a return to normal as I start college."

For Sprague, news of the tuition waiver was extra special.

"I did not have any other scholarships and my mom saw a video on Facebook announcing this drawing and suggested that I take my vaccination card in and register," Sprague said. "So you can imagine how excited I was to hear that I had won. This is a game-changer for me."