Pat Idzik has been on the faculty at John A. Logan College for less than three years, but he has already made an impact on students and the college. In fact, his peers recognized him as the college’s 2023 Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member earlier this year.

“It was a complete honor; really fantastic,” he said, adding that the award is especially meaningful for him.

“It means a lot to me because I don’t come from a middle class, blue collar existence. My parents didn’t go to college; I’m the first one who got this far in my education,” he said.

In fact, Idzik’s parents came to the United States from Poland and started an engineering business in the Chicagoland area. He worked in the family business for a while, but felt led in another direction, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in communication as well as a doctorate in education.

“Teaching was something that was a calling for me. I really liked teaching,” he said.

He began teaching classes in communication at College of DuPage in 2017 and joined the John A. Logan faculty in 2021. His interest was not in speech as such, but more scientific.

“I think you can be both a communicator and a scientist,” he explained. “I would say I am more of a social scientist that focuses on communication: how do we communicate the things that we feel? Psychology and sociology look at different things; communication looks at the outward expression of how we accomplish certain goals.”

He also has an interest in what people choose to communicate.

“For the spring, I will have a course on lying and deception. That was my main area of research when I was in graduate school,” he explained. “We worked with the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Detroit Police Department to see if you can tell if somebody is lying just by looking at them.”

The answer, according to his research, is no.

“Turns out it’s about as good as flipping a coin: 51%, but that area has been an incredible interest of mine ever since because lying is something that takes a lot of work. It’s an incredible human phenomenon and when I ask my classes who wants to be lied to, no one raises their hands, yet we all admit to lying at times.”

Idzik also teaches introductory speech classes, interpersonal speech and small group communication. Plus, he has another project up his sleeve. He’s leading efforts for the college to start a competitive speech team to compete both regionally and nationally. He also is not afraid to explore new areas and teaching styles.

“I’m not looking to fill students’ brains with what or how to think, I’m looking for colleagues in this sort of joint fight against ignorance,” he explained. “I give my students a lot of power when I don’t know something.”

He also is willing to change.

“If a student has an argument or they think an assignment might be unfair, they I say to them, ‘Let’s argue this point and see what happens.’ I try to give them a say in things,” he added.

Idzik shared the story of a student who told him she and her classmates should be allowed to use notes when taking class quizzes.

“She stood up and said, ‘Professor, the research says that letting students use notes during quizzes helps with retention and with other things.’ My ears perked up. How could I shoot that down? Not only did she go out of her way to find incredible research that went against my policy, but she also stood up and confidently told me maybe my policies weren’t the best for student success. Now we have notes available for quizzes,” he said.

Students seem to appreciate his approach. Many register to take additional classes from him.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” he said. “It is fantastic when students come back. When they want to take another class with you, that really means something.”

