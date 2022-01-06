JALC leaders confident in automated COVID-19 test, vaccine tracking system

As in-person classes at John A. Logan College begin Monday, Jan. 10, leaders are confident that COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures will keep students, faculty and staff safe.

A new system will streamline the tracking and reporting of testing and vaccination records. Called CLEARED4, the third-party system will track proof of vaccinations and COVID-19 test results automatically.

John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said the system has several advantages over the color-coded ID card used previously for entry to the campus.

“All of our students and staff have received emails to their college email accounts with a link to register,” John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said. “It takes only a few minutes to register, and each person will get a QR code to scan at our entry points to the campus. Those who test weekly on campus with SHIELD Illinois will have their results automatically uploaded to the platform.”

He said the system is safe and confidential, but allows for required data reporting.

Overstreet said many community colleges in Illinois will be using the software package, but he believes John A. Logan College will be the first in the region. The college will begin using the CLEARED4 program exclusively Jan. 18. He added that the college continues to explore COVID-19 mitigations and safety protocols.

“We’ve tried hard to be proactive and do what we knew we had to do,” he explained, adding that early during the pandemic the college began requiring face coverings and checking temperatures.

A key to the college’s approach to COVID-19 has been information, said Steve O’Keefe, assistant vice president for marketing, public relations and communications.

“We’ve really tried to communicate with our student body and faculty and staff and keep them in the loop and informed,” O’Keefe said. “With every change, we’ve tried to get information out so people understand the testing and requirements. On the other side, we’ve been compassionate because there’s been a lot going on.”

Overstreet said the college’s COVID-19 task force has been instrumental in keeping the campus open and the JALC community safe.

“We pivot, and that is the best way I can describe it,” he said. “We have both a COVID Taskforce and a COVID Incident Team made up of administrators, faculty, and even student representation. We meet regularly and have tried to develop procedures and adjust those procedures as not to disrupt our operations while keeping our students and staff safe.”

The college reported 21 positive cases this week, with two-thirds of those cases being employees. The institution’s rate of fully-vaccinated students and employees was not immediately available.

