JALC president named to 'Alliance' board of forward-thinking higher education leaders

John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet has become the newest member of the Alliance for Innovation and Transformation in Higher Education.

AFIT is an alliance of pacesetters—forward-thinking higher education CEOs committed to leading by example to show other higher education institutions how to innovate and transform their organizations during times of challenge and changes in education.

The Alliance offers learning, development, and networking opportunities focused on customer-driven value, innovation, transformation skills and techniques, and approaches to help colleges and other organizations achieve the long-term sustainability necessary for their survival.

Overstreet became JALC’s ninth president in January 2021. Before that, he had served as the assistant provost for instruction at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, He decided to explore AFIT membership at the encouragement of CampusWorks CEO Liz Murphy, a longtime AFIT member. He attended the September CEO Networking Session and immediately saw the value in those monthly peer-to-peer connections, which prompted his decision to apply for membership.

“We are in the beginnings of rebuilding the entire leadership team here at Logan,” said Overstreet. “AFIT brings together a fantastic compendium of development and transformation tools that will help guide us through the experience.”

Overstreet added that he is constantly in the process of learning and that AFIT provides a unique opportunity.

“I believe I am always in ‘beta,’ that is, I am always in the process of learning and developing my knowledge and abilities,” said Overstreet. “By joining AFIT, I can continue that development and bring that to my whole team and institution. We look forward to the knowledge we will gain from AFIT as a result of participating,”

