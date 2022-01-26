James Arthur Design Co. in Marion earns international recognition

Work by James Arthur Design Co., a Marion branding and graphic design firm, is being showcased as some of the best logo designs from around the world.

“Logo Lounge” is a coffee table book of graphic design concepts submitted by professional designers. James Arthur Design Co. learned this week that three logos produced for clients will be included in Volume 13 of the series, scheduled for release this fall. Fewer than 2,000 of the 45,000 submissions will be included in the book.

“We’ve been selected a few times, but this is the most we’ve ever had selected,” company owner James Moseman explained. “It’s great and it’s nice to be recognized on an international level.”

Two of the logos selected for inclusion are potential graphics for Little Nashville, a music lounge and entertainment venue planned for Marion’s Tower Square this year. The other was an icon for a California financial services company.

Moseman said it is nice to be recognized by peers.

“It’s nice to have others who do the same thing you do tell you, ‘good job.’ It makes you feel good and is confirmation that we know what we are doing,” he explained. “It is a justification in our industry … but, ultimately, what is important is that our clients are happy.”

“Logo Lounge” was launched in 2002 and Moseman said the annual editions are valuable tools for graphic designers.

“It is a resource for designers, something we keep right at our fingertips,” he explained. “It’s perfect to thumb through with clients when they are having a hard time explaining what they are visualizing. To be included in a tool that we all use every day is great.”

Robert Lopez, head of the communication design program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the interim director of SIU School of Art and Design, said the company’s inclusion in the volume is notable.

“It’s great that a local firm is getting its good work recognized and the Logo Lounge format allows small businesses and designers from around the world to see work from Southern Illinois as inspiration. That’s dope," Lopez said.

