Jason, Shayna Shadowen aid spouses who are also business partners

Marriage is tough. So is operating a home service business. Running a home service with your spouse is even tougher.

Ask Jason and Shayna Shadowen. Not only has the Energy couple been married for 24 years, but, together, they owned and operated two home service enterprises and – through some good times and bad – have discovered how to have success both at work and at home. Now, along with a Florida couple with a similar background, they are working to help other marriages and businesses succeed.

Jason said he and Shayna started to see signs of challenges as they expanded their own businesses. For many years, the pair had owned and operated Service Detectives, a regional company with a focus on electrical, heating and cooling services. With the growth of a second business, My Office Help, a back-office and scheduling service for other home service companies in North America, came conflict.

“It really wasn’t until we got this company going that we kind of started crossing into each other’s areas,” Jason explained. “We didn’t have boundaries or roles or a sense of who was responsible for what and we would overstep our lanes.”

He said issues of responsibilities and communication made things tough – both at work and at home.

The Shadowens have since learned how to manage working with and being married to one another, and they have found other couples in similar situations. Several years ago they met Kristen and Justin Deese, authors of “When Your Business Partner is Your Spouse,” and the two couples became fast friends. Now they are working together to help others grow both their marriages and their home services businesses.

“There are other groups out there, but we found there are none specific for the trades and we feel that couple who are in the trades have to deal with some different aspects that maybe a couple who is in a retail business together wouldn’t have,” Shayna explained. “We know the trades and that’s where we want to focus.”

That focus has begun with a Facebook group for people like themselves, plumbers; heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians, contractors, electricians, roofers, landscapers and other residential service industry professionals. The online community is to be a place where couples can interact, become acquainted and build comradery. He said the group will feature live events – “trips and tricks” – not only on business practices but also on relationships as well as book discussions and interviews.

“That’s part of what we want to do, the community group,” he said. “Also, we are planning a marriage retreat and other events and programs. We are trying to explore all of the aspects of business and marriage. When you are not aligned with each other, it stunts your growth both in business and in your marriage. We want to help people align themselves.

He said they have been talking with the Deeses for several years about the challenges of business spouses and those discussions led to the Facebook community and other programs.

“So many of us have stories that are similar,” he said.

Shayna said one of the goals is to improve communication among couples – and to know what to communicate about.

“When you are in business together with your spouse, there really is no way to completely cut off the communication. It’s just not possible to only talk about business from eight to five. It’s also remembering that there are other things that are more important; things like your family and faith need to come first,” Shayna said.

The Shadowens agreed their goal is to help trades people build their businesses without sacrificing their relationships.

“Our hope is to be able to affect marriages of those who are in business together in a way that saves marriages,” Jason said.

He invited other business spouse couples in the home service sector to join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/businessspousecommunity.

