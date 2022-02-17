Jeff Wisely turns love of music into a profession

Jeff Wisely started playing the saxophone at 9 years old when he was a student at Vergennes Grade School, one of the elementary schools in the Elverado School District.

He returned to the district as a professional musician to play the National Anthem before a varsity basketball game Tuesday evening.

“I practice every day. That’s the basis of keeping skill,” Wisely said.

He does many of the things he learned from his first music teacher Barney Munday in grade school. He runs scales, adjusts his tone and works with half notes, whole notes – that’s skill learned over time.

“It takes years to hone a skill. You work with it on a daily basis. There’s always room for improvement,” he said.

After playing for 45 or 46 years, he should know.

Wisely did not study music in college. In fact, he did not go to college immediately after graduating from high school in 1984.

A few years after high school, he got interested in emergency medical services. He volunteered for the Ava Ambulance Service before he was an EMT. In 1989, he enrolled in the paramedic program at John A. Logan College.

EMS became his other career. Wisely worked for 10 years, then joined Air Methods as a flight medic for 15 year. He returned to Jackson County Ambulance Service in 2016 or 2017. He has been a paramedic for 30 years. He said it works well with his musical gigs.

Wisely did not go to school for music or take any college saxophone classes.

Wisely usually plays a straight tenor sax. It is similar in sound to the regular tenor sax, but does not have a curved body.

He purchased the horn in 2011, ordering it from a company in Paris after seeing it in a catalog in Saxquest, a St. Louis saxophone shop.

“I ordered it in January and got it in October or November. Of the 50 they made that year, this was the only one shipped to the U.S.,” Wisely said.

He takes the sax with him and loves to play it. He has played the National Anthem on the straight sax before games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

He has also played for several college teams including Saluki basketball and University of Miami baseball. He will play again this weekend for the University of Arkansas.

“I love what I do. It’s a passion of mine,” Wisely said.

He also has performed in Nashville. He has musician friends and joins them for shows.

Wisely met one the great saxophonists, Boots Randolph, twice before Randolph died. He said they got to sit and have a conversation. It is something Wisely cherishes.

One Nashville show fulfilled one of his “bucket list” items. Wisely was part of Sunday Morning Country, a gospel show which was performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Wisely played a medley of “I Saw the Light” and “Yakkity Sax.”

“It was a honor to be on that stage and stand in its holy circle,” he said. “It was definitely a highlight of my career.”

Wisely is working on another “bucket list” item. He would like to play the National Anthem before a National Football League game.

While he has heard from a team or two, he does not have a date to play and is hopeful.

He sends emails and videos daily to arrange show.

For more information about Wisely and his music, visit www.jeffwisely.com.

