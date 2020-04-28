Jefferson County announces 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Jefferson County Health Department on Tuesday announced two more county residents had died due to COVID-19.

According to a news release from the health department, both of the residents lived at a long-term care facility. One was a woman in her 80s and the other was a man in his 80s.

To date, 11 people have died in Jefferson County due to COVID-19. Many have been residents at a long-term care facility.

The health department didn't name the facility. The Southern has previously reported that 53 residents and 14 employees of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon had tested positive for the virus.

Jefferson County Health Department also on Tuesday announced an additional lab-confirmed case of the virus, in a man in his 40s. He is in isolation and the health department is investigating, according to the news release. There have been 85 lab-confirmed cases in the county. Sixteen have been released from isolation.

