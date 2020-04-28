Jefferson County announces 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Jefferson County Health Department on Tuesday announced two more county residents had died due to COVID-19.
According to a news release from the health department, both of the residents lived at a long-term care facility. One was a woman in her 80s and the other was a man in his 80s.
To date, 11 people have died in Jefferson County due to COVID-19. Many have been residents at a long-term care facility.
The health department didn't name the facility. The Southern has previously reported that 53 residents and 14 employees of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon had tested positive for the virus.
Jefferson County Health Department also on Tuesday announced an additional lab-confirmed case of the virus, in a man in his 40s. He is in isolation and the health department is investigating, according to the news release. There have been 85 lab-confirmed cases in the county. Sixteen have been released from isolation.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.
County
Total cases
Deaths
Recovered
Alexander
3
0
0
Franklin
8
0
5
Gallatin
2
0
2
Hamilton
2
0
0
Hardin
1
0
1
Jackson
77
7
29
Jefferson
85
11
33
Johnson
4
0
2
Massac
4
0
3
Perry
10
0
0
Pope
0
0
0
Pulaski
17
0
6
Randolph
138
1
51
Saline
3
0
3
Union
8
0
4
Williamson
28
0
12
White
2
0
1
Empty classrooms, churches, bars and stores: Southern Illinois COVID-19 impact, in photos
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
PPE litter
PPE litter
Searching for closure: SIU Carbondale graduating students grapple adapting to COVID-19 challenges
Meals to-go
Testing
School's out
Closed for now
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
School's out
School's out
Food to-go
IDNR closes state sites
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic