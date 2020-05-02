Jefferson County announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Jefferson County Health Department announced Saturday that three more individuals have died from COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The release says the individuals were residents of the long-term care facility that recently experienced an outbreak. Although the health department did not confirm in the news release, The Southern has previously reported on an outbreak at GreenTree at Mt. Vernon.

There have now been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The health department also announced that there is one additional positive case in Jefferson County, a female in her 50s who is isolated at home.

The release states there have now been 88 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, with 47 individuals released from isolation.

— The Southern

