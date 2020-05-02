Jefferson County announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Jefferson County

Jefferson County announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

  • 0

The Jefferson County Health Department announced Saturday that three more individuals have died from COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The release says the individuals were residents of the long-term care facility that recently experienced an outbreak. Although the health department did not confirm in the news release, The Southern has previously reported on an outbreak at GreenTree at Mt. Vernon.

9 residents of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon with COVID-19 have died since Friday

There have now been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The health department also announced that there is one additional positive case in Jefferson County, a female in her 50s who is isolated at home.

The release states there have now been 88 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, with 47 individuals released from isolation.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 3 0 2
Franklin 9 0 5
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 120 9 40
Jefferson 88 14 47
Johnson 4 0 2
Massac 4 0 3
Perry 24 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 20 0 8
Randolph 169 2 58
Saline 4 0 3
Union 19 0 6
Williamson 33 0 13
White 2 0 1

The Southern

Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance

