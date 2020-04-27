Jefferson County announces two more COVID-19 deaths Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more individuals have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to a Monday news release from the count's health department.

The individuals, a female in her 80s and a male in his 80s, were both long-term care residents, the release said. There were two deaths reported Sunday as well, bringing the total in Jefferson County to nine.

The release also stated that the health department has not been notified of any additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County residents in the last 24 hours. To date there have been 84 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 15 of the positive cases have been released from isolation.

— The Southern