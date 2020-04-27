Jefferson County announces two more COVID-19 deaths Monday
Two more individuals have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to a Monday news release from the count's health department.

The individuals, a female in her 80s and a male in his 80s, were both long-term care residents, the release said. There were two deaths reported Sunday as well, bringing the total in Jefferson County to nine.

The release also stated that the health department has not been notified of any additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County residents in the last 24 hours. To date there have been 84 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 15 of the positive cases have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 8 0 4
Gallatin 2 0 1
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 69 7 25
Jefferson 84 9 15
Johnson 3 0 2
Massac 3 0 3
Perry 9 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 15 0 4
Randolph 106 1 48
Saline 3 0 3
Union 7 0 0
Williamson 25 0 10
White 1 0 0

