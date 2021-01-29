Jefferson County hog farmer keeps independent operation in tough times

SCHELLER — John Kabat is a unicorn in the pork business.
He is one among an increasingly small number of independent producers not contracted with a larger hog company. He keeps all aspects of his operation local.
It comes natural.
“I’ve had hogs since the day I was born,” he said. “I’m 58 years old and we still have hogs.”
The largely farrow-to-finish operation is at the family’s Jefferson County farm, where John’s father, Melvin, in the late 1970s asked him and his brother if they were interested in keeping the hog business going. They agreed, and new facilities were constructed.
The main building remains, though it’s showing its age. Through the years the facilities have undergone numerous repairs and upgrades. The nursery holds 200 animals. In all, the main building can hold up to 700 hogs. The hogs are on the ground about a third of their life and on concrete two-thirds.
“We do repairs almost every day to the curtains, concrete and welding,” Kabat said. “We have a stainless-steel nursery. We don’t want the pigs to fall into the 6-foot pit underneath.”
While he loves raising hogs, he’s not crazy about the tight margins.
“I depend on the independent people buying my hogs to stay alive,” he said.
He said any profit earned on the farm comes in the corn and soybean fields. He keeps the hog business going because of his side job as an agriculture teacher at nearby Mount Vernon Township High School. Kabat, who has taught at the school for decades, is semi-retired, but still works half days at the school, running the student-work program.
“They needed someone to do it. They have two and a half teachers. I’m the half teacher,” he said. “My teaching pays for my hogs.”
He markets his animals locally, transporting them to regional processors, who in turn sell to retail locations in the region. It takes a lot of his energy.
“I call up the lockers, the small businesses that process hogs,” Kabat said. “I got some for May, some for June, and others. I have to lock it in with a small processor. Then I have to get on the phone and start selling my animals.”
He also sells some meat direct to consumers and turns a few over to students and former students.
“I buy some pigs from neighbors, too, like four or five,” he said. “If my students want to buy from me, I sell them for $5 over cost. I don’t make any money on those feeder pigs, but that’s all right. They’re good students.”
He sells about 1,000 hogs annually. Right now he has 440 in his facility.
“I sold 10 this morning, and I’ll sell eight more this week,” he said on a sunny January day. “I sell quite a few every year to individuals, probably about 60%.”
Direct sale is the more profitable route. He gets 62 to 65 cents a pound selling one on one. Sales to meat lockers garners only about 40 cents a pound.
“It’s crazy why hogs can’t be 20 cents more,” Kabat said. “I went to the store yesterday and saw bacon at $7.50 a pound. There’s no reason why prices should be so low. It would help if we had bigger packing plants. A lot of people enjoy raising hogs. If they got what they got 50 years ago, things would be a lot easier. If we had a packing plant in Southern Illinois, things would help a lot.”
As it is, the closest major packer is in Beardstown, nearly 200 miles away.
The rally in the grain markets has tightened margins even more.
“Corn got as low as $2.80, and now it’s over $5,” Kabat said. “Soybean meal is near $500 a ton. We had $9 soybeans, and now they’re $13. I got a load of soybean meal locked into $320. I did things right there, to keep things going this year.”
He has considered contracting with a major producer, such as The Maschhoffs, in nearby Carlyle. But he soldiers on, despite struggling to make a profit, and suffering health effects from working in the pork buildings every day.
“I could probably have better genetics, and grow them faster,” he said. “This is killing my lungs. I’ve never smoked a day in my life, but biggest problem is my lungs.”
While the pigs aren’t making much — if any — money, the operation does provide valuable manure for the crops.
“The fertilizer’s worth a lot to me,” Kabat said.