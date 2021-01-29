Jefferson County hog farmer keeps independent operation in tough times

He said any profit earned on the farm comes in the corn and soybean fields. He keeps the hog business going because of his side job as an agriculture teacher at nearby Mount Vernon Township High School. Kabat, who has taught at the school for decades, is semi-retired, but still works half days at the school, running the student-work program.

“They needed someone to do it. They have two and a half teachers. I’m the half teacher,” he said. “My teaching pays for my hogs.”

He markets his animals locally, transporting them to regional processors, who in turn sell to retail locations in the region. It takes a lot of his energy.

“I call up the lockers, the small businesses that process hogs,” Kabat said. “I got some for May, some for June, and others. I have to lock it in with a small processor. Then I have to get on the phone and start selling my animals.”

He also sells some meat direct to consumers and turns a few over to students and former students.

“I buy some pigs from neighbors, too, like four or five,” he said. “If my students want to buy from me, I sell them for $5 over cost. I don’t make any money on those feeder pigs, but that’s all right. They’re good students.”