Jefferson County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, most related to long-term care facility

The Jefferson County Health Department on Sunday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19. Seventeen of those cases are related to one long-term care facility.

According to a Sunday news release from the health department, its staff has been working with the long-term care facility for several days to test residents after a resident was hospitalized last week and tested positive for the virus.

The health department did not name the facility.

Employees that had close contact with the first case and those who started showing symptoms are also being tested. The facility has notified the families of its residents, as well as its staff, according to the news release. The health department is working with the facility to make sure its staff is taking the proper precautions to prevent further spread.

According to the news release, seven women and six men with ages ranging from 70s to 90s have tested positive for the virus and are in isolation at the facility. The following positive cases, all in isolation at home, are also related to the facility: a man in his 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 60s.

To date, there have been 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, and two people have died.

