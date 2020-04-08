Jefferson County reports 1st COVID-19 death, a man from Texas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jefferson County on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death.

The deceased is a man from Texas who had been hospitalized in Jefferson County since his diagnosis on March 26, according to a statement on the Jefferson County Health Department's Facebook page. The man was in his 50s.

As of Wednesday, Jefferson County has had three lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including the man who died. Officials expect more cases to be confirmed locally in the coming weeks, according to the Facebook post.

The post further reads: "With the upcoming Easter holiday weekend it is imperative to remember you could be putting the people you care about at risk by having family gatherings or in-person church services. Please continue to practice good social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19!"

— The Southern