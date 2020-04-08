Jefferson County reports 1st COVID-19 death, a man from Texas

Jefferson County on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death.
The deceased is a man from Texas who had been hospitalized in Jefferson County since his diagnosis on March 26, according to a statement on the Jefferson County Health Department's Facebook page. The man was in his 50s.
As of Wednesday, Jefferson County has had three lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including the man who died. Officials expect more cases to be confirmed locally in the coming weeks, according to the Facebook post.
The post further reads: "With the upcoming Easter holiday weekend it is imperative to remember you could be putting the people you care about at risk by having family gatherings or in-person church services. Please continue to practice good social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19!"
— The Southern
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|2
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|1
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|22
|1
|6
|Jefferson
|3
|1
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|Massac
|2
|0
|0
|Perry
|0
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|0
|0
|0
|Randolph
|32
|0
|6
|Saline
|3
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|9
|0
|0
|Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|White
|0
|0
|0
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.