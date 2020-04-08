Jefferson County reports 1st COVID-19 death, a man from Texas
Jefferson County

Jefferson County reports 1st COVID-19 death, a man from Texas

Jefferson County on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death. 

The deceased is a man from Texas who had been hospitalized in Jefferson County since his diagnosis on March 26, according to a statement on the Jefferson County Health Department's Facebook page. The man was in his 50s.

As of Wednesday, Jefferson County has had three lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including the man who died. Officials expect more cases to be confirmed locally in the coming weeks, according to the Facebook post.

The post further reads: "With the upcoming Easter holiday weekend it is imperative to remember you could be putting the people you care about at risk by having family gatherings or in-person church services. Please continue to practice good social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19!"

— The Southern

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 2 0 0
Gallatin 1 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 22 1 6
Jefferson 3 1 0
Johnson 0 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 0 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 0 0 0
Randolph 32 0 6
Saline 3 0 0
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 9 0 0
Wayne 0 0 0
White 0 0 0
