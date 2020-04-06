Jefferson County reports 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Jefferson County Public Health Department reported Monday that the county has three confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The latest positive case is a man in his 60s. He is in isolation at a local hospital, according to a news release from the health department. On Saturday, the health department said that a woman in her 20s who tested positive was isolated at home and doing well.

The health department said it is investigating the cases, speaking with people with whom the positive cases may have had contact before they were diagnosed. The heath department may place people on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Anyone contacted by the health department is asked to respond promptly.

— The Southern