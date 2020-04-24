You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jefferson County reports 3rd COVID-19 death
0 comments
breaking top story

Jefferson County reports 3rd COVID-19 death

A third person has died in Jefferson County due to COVID-19.

According to a Friday news release from Jefferson County Health Department, the man who died was in his 70s. He had been in a hospital since April 14. He was a resident of a long-term care facility in the county.

The health department did not name the facility. The Southern reported on Wednesday that 53 residents and 14 employees of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the Jefferson County Health Department said it learned of one additional positive case in the county, of a teenage girl who is in isolation at home. The health department is investigating each positive case, and may place people who have had close contact with positive cases on quarantine. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly. 

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jefferson County reports 3rd coronavirus death Friday

To date, there have been 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. Three of those people have died. Eight have been released from isolation.

The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to the state stay-at-home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining space of at least 6 feet from other people, according to the health department's news release.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 8 0 4
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 56 7 23
Jefferson 79 3 8
Johnson 3 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 3 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 13 0 2
Randolph 72 1 45
Saline 3 0 1
Union 6 0 0
Williamson 22 0 10
White 1 0 0

SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 accelerates coal's decline
Local News

COVID-19 accelerates coal's decline

Lockdowns have shut off lights and computers in offices and schools, sapping demand for electricity provided by coal-fired power plants. Americans at home watching Netflix aren’t coming close to making up for that drop in demand.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News