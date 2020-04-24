Jefferson County reports 3rd COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A third person has died in Jefferson County due to COVID-19.

According to a Friday news release from Jefferson County Health Department, the man who died was in his 70s. He had been in a hospital since April 14. He was a resident of a long-term care facility in the county.

The health department did not name the facility. The Southern reported on Wednesday that 53 residents and 14 employees of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the Jefferson County Health Department said it learned of one additional positive case in the county, of a teenage girl who is in isolation at home. The health department is investigating each positive case, and may place people who have had close contact with positive cases on quarantine. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

To date, there have been 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. Three of those people have died. Eight have been released from isolation.

The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to the state stay-at-home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining space of at least 6 feet from other people, according to the health department's news release.