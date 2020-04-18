Jefferson County reports second COVID-19 death
Jefferson County reports second COVID-19 death

A male in his his 60s is the second death in Jefferson County because of the coronavirus, according to a Saturday news release from the county's health department.

The man had been hospitalized in Jefferson County since his diagnosis on April 5, and died Friday.

In addition, the Jefferson County Health Department has also been notified of an additional positive case of COVID-19, a female in her 50s who is in isolation at home.

In Jefferson County, there have been 13 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Two of these have resulted in deaths, one of which was from Texas but was hospitalized and died in Jefferson County.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 1 0 0
Franklin 6 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 1 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 42 4 20
Jefferson 13 2 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 5 0 0
Randolph 55 1 35
Saline 3 0 1
Union 4 0 0
Williamson 13 0 6
White 0 0 0

