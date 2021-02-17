Joe Castrejon, owner of Sound Core Music in Carbondale and music scene fixture, dies at 65

MURPHYSBORO — Joseph Peter Castrejon, of Murphysboro, the owner of Carbondale business Sound Core Music and a fixture in the Southern Illinois music scene, died at home Friday, Feb. 12. He was 65.
Castrejon, or 'Joe C' as he was commonly known, played guitar in several music bands including The Core, Love Rhino and others. He began renting music equipment and established his own business that he named Sound Core Music.
From then on, Joe became a fixture in the Carbondale music scene, playing in bands and running his music store that offered sales, rentals and recording services. Along the way, he made countless friends in the customers and fellow musicians with whom he met, performed and did business.
Joe married his wife, Angelique (nee KuehlIn), during a break between sets at the 1998 Murphysboro Riverside Blues Festival. Prior to then, he lived with roommates including dear friend Joe Decharinte, whom he'd known since high school. Along with other fun-loving friends, Joe built a pontoon boat from the frame of a full-sized mobile home and enjoyed using it on Kinkaid Lake.
Castrejon is remembered as a very generous man. Friends say he would purchase pizza and beer for everyone at band rehearsals, buy concert tickets and pick up the cost of trade show convention badges.
Castrejon was born May 1, 1955, to his parents, Robert and Amanzia, who preceded him in death. He will be missed by his wife, Angelique ('Angie'), their children, Haley, Joseph and Melody, and his grandson, Draedyn. He is survived by siblings Robert, John, Michelle Ricelli (Joe), Maria and Leslie Sherman (Jeff), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1973, working for a time as a union laborer at Chicago venues like Wrigley Field and Soldier Field.
He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and earned master's degrees in psychology and rehabilitation services and, eventually, a Ph.D. in rehabilitation services.
In accordance with Joe’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Please contact Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro (crawshawfh.com) directly to make a financial donation to cover final expenses. Any remaining funds will go to establish a college fund for Joe’s pride and joy, his grandson, Draedyn.
A celebration of life ceremony is planned for this summer. For more details, send an email to celebratejoec@gmail.com.