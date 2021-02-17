Joe Castrejon, owner of Sound Core Music in Carbondale and music scene fixture, dies at 65

MURPHYSBORO — Joseph Peter Castrejon, of Murphysboro, the owner of Carbondale business Sound Core Music and a fixture in the Southern Illinois music scene, died at home Friday, Feb. 12. He was 65.

Castrejon, or 'Joe C' as he was commonly known, played guitar in several music bands including The Core, Love Rhino and others. He began renting music equipment and established his own business that he named Sound Core Music.

From then on, Joe became a fixture in the Carbondale music scene, playing in bands and running his music store that offered sales, rentals and recording services. Along the way, he made countless friends in the customers and fellow musicians with whom he met, performed and did business.

Joe married his wife, Angelique (nee KuehlIn), during a break between sets at the 1998 Murphysboro Riverside Blues Festival. Prior to then, he lived with roommates including dear friend Joe Decharinte, whom he'd known since high school. Along with other fun-loving friends, Joe built a pontoon boat from the frame of a full-sized mobile home and enjoyed using it on Kinkaid Lake.

Castrejon is remembered as a very generous man. Friends say he would purchase pizza and beer for everyone at band rehearsals, buy concert tickets and pick up the cost of trade show convention badges.