John A. Logan career, tech education proves popular post-pandemic

032522-nws-jalc-edu-1.jpg

Joel Parchman, an HVAC student at John A. Logan College, examines the wiring of an air conditioning unit in a classroom at the school on Thursday in Carterville. The HVAC program is just one of the fields at the school that has seen growth during the pandemic.

If there was anything good that came from the COVID-19 pandemic it was a renewed focus on dozen of “essential” jobs.

“Obviously, the need for nurses, EMTs and other medical careers grew as the pandemic escalated,” said John A. Logan College Associate Dean for Career and Technical Education Scott Wernsman. “But it was other careers like agriculture, automotive, HVAC, electronics, and construction that proved to be just as vital.”

Those important careers and others like them continue to attract the interest of a wide range of people, enrolling in programs at John A. Logan College and other educational institutions to prepare for in-demand and high-paying jobs.

As such, the need to train new workers was recently discussed at a meeting of the college’s board of trustees by member Brent Clark. In his role as the executive director of the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Clark has seen firsthand the need for career and technical education programs at community colleges.

“As we look across our economy, we see a lot of well-paying technical jobs that require more than high school, but not necessarily a four-year degree,” said Clark. “John A. Logan College has the perfect structure to help these people.”

032522-nws-jalc-edu-2.jpg

Agriculture instructor Wayne Griffith (right) and students, Audrey Emery (left) and Jessie Lewis, examine corn plants in a lab at John A. Logan College on Thursday in Carterville.

Wernsman said following some pauses and adaptation because of the pandemic, these education programs are back to stressing a hands-on approach.

“It’s tough, for example, to weld online, so we needed to bring these programs back in person,” he said. “These are programs where you can see the light at the end of the tunnel in the sense that you have a one-year certificate or two-year degree and you don’t have to go to a four-year school. You can start working in the real world and hopeful be debt-free compared to some of your counterparts.”

College officials added that many of the career and technical fields feature high-paying, in-demand jobs. Rob Craig, chair of the JALC Applied Technologies Department said the college’s programs are influenced by advisory boards – people actually working in the fields being taught – and that makes graduates even more attractive to employers.

“The advisory committee really steers us into teaching the skills that these students need. It’s tailoring the programs to what is out there and that’s really important,” he said. “Every week I’m getting emails from employers saying the need somebody to fill a position.”

Wernsman said as employers’ needs change, so will the curriculum.

“We will continue to adjust our programs and add new ones as the needs of the workforce continue to change,” he said.

He added the importance of these career fields is not lost on the students nor their instructors.

“These are people that are going to be saving lives, making us more comfortable or keeping us safe,” he said.

