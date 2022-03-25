John A. Logan career, tech education proves popular post-pandemic

If there was anything good that came from the COVID-19 pandemic it was a renewed focus on dozen of “essential” jobs.
“Obviously, the need for nurses, EMTs and other medical careers grew as the pandemic escalated,” said John A. Logan College Associate Dean for Career and Technical Education Scott Wernsman. “But it was other careers like agriculture, automotive, HVAC, electronics, and construction that proved to be just as vital.”
Those important careers and others like them continue to attract the interest of a wide range of people, enrolling in programs at John A. Logan College and other educational institutions to prepare for in-demand and high-paying jobs.
As such, the need to train new workers was recently discussed at a meeting of the college’s board of trustees by member Brent Clark. In his role as the executive director of the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Clark has seen firsthand the need for career and technical education programs at community colleges.
People are also reading…
“As we look across our economy, we see a lot of well-paying technical jobs that require more than high school, but not necessarily a four-year degree,” said Clark. “John A. Logan College has the perfect structure to help these people.”
Wernsman said following some pauses and adaptation because of the pandemic, these education programs are back to stressing a hands-on approach.
“It’s tough, for example, to weld online, so we needed to bring these programs back in person,” he said. “These are programs where you can see the light at the end of the tunnel in the sense that you have a one-year certificate or two-year degree and you don’t have to go to a four-year school. You can start working in the real world and hopeful be debt-free compared to some of your counterparts.”
College officials added that many of the career and technical fields feature high-paying, in-demand jobs. Rob Craig, chair of the JALC Applied Technologies Department said the college’s programs are influenced by advisory boards – people actually working in the fields being taught – and that makes graduates even more attractive to employers.
“The advisory committee really steers us into teaching the skills that these students need. It’s tailoring the programs to what is out there and that’s really important,” he said. “Every week I’m getting emails from employers saying the need somebody to fill a position.”
Wernsman said as employers’ needs change, so will the curriculum.
“We will continue to adjust our programs and add new ones as the needs of the workforce continue to change,” he said.
He added the importance of these career fields is not lost on the students nor their instructors.
“These are people that are going to be saving lives, making us more comfortable or keeping us safe,” he said.
ICYMI: Last week's top stories
Cold case reopened: Mother of 3 identified as 1993 Southern Illinois murder victim
The identity of 1993 murder victim “Ina Jane Doe” has been discovered and the investigation into her death will be reopened, authorities revealed during a Friday news conference.
“Ina Jane Doe” has been identified as Susan Lund of Clarksville, Tennessee, with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts.
Lund’s decapitated head was found Jan. 27, 1993, on the side of a wooded roadway within Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park near Ina.
However, her identity was unknown at the time.
Now her family, including her three children who were six, four and two at the time of her disappearance, has received some peace, one of Lund’s other sisters, Pamela Reyes, said.
“I'm just speaking on behalf of her three children,” Reyes said. “They just really want people to know that they're grateful to find out that they weren't abandoned by their mother. She didn't leave her kids, not willingly. For her six-year-old, her only son, it was really important for him to come to grips that his mom didn't abandon him.”
Lund went missing on Dec. 24, 1992, after leaving her family home to walk to a nearby grocery store, Anthony Redgrave, co-founder and lead forensic genetic genealogist of Redgrave Research Forensic Services, said at the news conference.
Soon after her husband reported her missing, an investigation into her whereabouts pursued to no avail and ultimately closed.
Lund’s siblings and the rest of her family didn’t know until four days later she was missing. They have been looking for her ever since.
“I talked to her last on Dec. 24,” Reyes said. “I’m probably the last person to speak with her in the family. We were making plans to talk, and I was trying to make plans to come down and visit her. It’s just like we were celebrating Christmas and then all this. It's never been the same. We've always had a piece of our family missing.”
Her head was originally found by two girls — ages 10 and 12 — who were running through the park, according to an Associated Press newspaper clipping obtained by The Southern from January 1993.
Her remains were dumped on a peninsula that extends into Rend Lake, the story read.
At the time the remains, lated identified as Lund, was estimated to be 30 to 50 years old at the time of her death, and she had likely died two to three days prior to discovery, police said.
The police described her as having long reddish hair and a pin-shaped mole in her left ear.
She’d had extensive dental work, including a silverpoint filling, and she had possibly worn braces at some point, police said.
The case eventually went cold until recently when Dr. Amy Michael with the University of New Hampshire reached out to the sheriff’s office to offer some DNA and bone re-analysis of the unknown victim at the time, Michael said during the news conference.
Through bone re-analysis, Michael and her team were able to determine that Lund’s was likely not as asymmetrical as previously thought.
The initial anthropological report and academic paper published in 1996 stressed a hypothesis of the remains now identified as Lund having torticollis or wryneck syndrome, displayed in the original suspected image of Lund through great asymmetry, Redgrave said.
Because of Michael’s hypothesis, new forensic art was prepared by sketch artist Carl Koppelman to reflect updated findings.
One image is without eye makeup and the other is with eye makeup, police said.
The news release posted on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments with people comparing the new forensic images with images of other missing persons.
The DNA re-analysis started in February 2020 and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts was able to quickly find some potential matches and locate Lund’s family.
Police then retrieved a DNA sample from one of Lund’s suspected siblings on March 6, and it came back as a match, Redgrave said.
“We found that this couple had several children, including Susan Lund, and she did not have a documented death date and there was no evidence of an address or proof of life activity after 1993,” Redgrave said. “They (the samples) were found to share 2,599.5 Centimorgans with each other, which you can see … is 100% consistent with the values shared with the full sibling.”
Now with Lund’s identity confirmed, her family is mourning the news while simultaneously happy to know where she ended up.
“I cried most of the day. We had been looking on and off, when we could, to find her. She was just very kind-hearted, very not judgmental and down to earth. Just a really sweet person the whole time and everyone ... really loved her. Then I was angry. I was angry because she’s been there for 29 years. But we’re relieved now.”
However, the circumstances surrounding Lund’s death have not been solved.
The almost 30-year-old cold case is set to reopen with cooperation between the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Clarksville police.
“The sheriff's office extends its sincerest condolences to the family of Susan Lund,” Sheriff Jeff Bullard Sr. said. “Unfortunately, in most homicide investigations, victim identification is done very quickly and we can move forward following up every lead and determining victimology to try to ascertain the truth as to what happened to the victim. That has taken much longer now, but that doesn't stop our mission. Our mission is still to find the truth about what happened to Susan.”
Anyone with information about Lund or this case can contact Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office (618)244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).
Williamson County treasurer race had 2 same-name candidates — until one withdrew
MARION — The race for treasurer of Williamson County got more interesting last week when two candidates named Ashley Gott filed to run as Republicans for treasurer — then one eventually withdrew from the race.
The current treasurer is a man named Ashley Gott. He was appointed to the office in February 2019, taking office on April 1, 2019, to fill the seat when Brinson Venable retired.
The challenger or upstart Ashley Gott is a women formerly known as Erin Perry. Perry changed her name to match the current treasurer earlier this year. County Clerk Amanda Barnes said she filed a petition to run for the office March 7, then withdrew that petition and filed a new petition March 8.
The upstart Ashley Gott, formerly Erin Perry, withdrew her petition to run as treasurer Thursday, March 10.
She had not filed a new petition as of 4 p.m. Monday. Monday is the last day to file a petition to run in the general election.
Treasurer Ashley Gott will face Rob Underwood of Herrin in the June primary election.
— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern
DIY Identity: How Carbondale's underground shaped the city
CARBONDALE — Carbondale is just different — its music, its art, all of it and there’s a resilient spirit that makes it this way.
It’s not like other towns. It’s small and yet big. It’s country, but refined. It has something for everyone, especially weirdos — and that comes from the weirdos themselves.
“It’s the refuge of anyone that’s into anything different,” Adam Fletcher said.
Fletcher would know — he’s lived most of his life in Southern Illinois and has made a career out of something that started for him in a basement nearly 30 years ago. Fletcher is known worldwide as the bassist and vocalist for pop-punk icons The Copyrights.
However, Fletcher is also a local historian of Carbondale’s do-it-yourself art and music scene.
This DIY-ness is something that predates the 1980s boom in punk and extreme music in the city — this was spurred by the 1986 founding of the Lost Cross.
The Cross is believed to be the oldest, continually running punk rock show house in the United States. Bands from all over the world have crowded into its dingy, wet basement to play.
But Fletcher said the city’s DIY spirit came well before that, pointing to bands pushing the envelope in town in the early '80s and even into the 1970s.
But, Fletcher said without the existence of an all-ages music venue for non-drinking age music fans to see shows, the Lost Cross — and eventually a myriad other basement venues — played a key role in supporting the DIY scene.
“When there are no other places to go you (can go there),” Fletcher said. But more than that, The Cross was an example for how to be successful.
“It’s like a blueprint for people,” Fletcher said of those learning the DIY ropes of booking shows in basements and making art the nontraditional way.
What Fletcher and others said The Cross did was centralize the scene and this helped make it both inclusive and organized.
James Ricks was on the ground level when The Cross came to be. But in the years since, he has experienced life in other cities that are much larger and, on paper, have much larger DIY music and art scenes. But there is a drawback to this scale.
“One tends to lose track of what's happening, and when, due to sheer volume of people,” Ricks said in an email to Life&Style. “It's a lot easier to find weirdos who are kinda like you in a smaller pond.”
With The Cross as a base, new kids coming to school at Southern Illinois University create other pop-up venues in their time in Carbondale.
“That is all spiderwebbed together,” Fletcher said.
Walter Wit has lived in Carbondale since 2009. He currently owns Carbondale’s favorite dive bar PKs — though it’s certainly less divey than it used to be — and has been booking DIY bands there for years. He said Carbondale’s tight art and music community has allowed for this spirit to blossom over time.
“It’s a lot more tight knit so it allows for ... a better more open blend of music,” Wit said.
The culture of DIY creates passion, Fletcher and others pointed out. He said he grew up in Carterville reading about shows in Carbondale he couldn’t go to because he was too young. But when someone got a driver’s license, the basements suddenly were available.
It was in these spaces that Fletcher and thousands of others found their tribe. Standing, shoulder-to-shoulder with other, like-minded people, just inches away from a band playing until the hurt resonated with them.
“That kind of thing — that’s the thing that sticks with you,” Fletcher said.
Lisa Pangburn Fenton said Carbondale’s DIY spirit isn’t just limited to punk and other extreme genres. It’s a mindset. She pointed to loudmouthed string band Whistle Pigs as an example. They were regularly booked at places like PK’s that can favor more aggressive music. The community is accepting, she said.
In the late '90s and early 2000s Pangburn-Fenton worked as a representative for local bands when they played in town or out on the road. She recalled with pride seeing bands like the Boro City Rollers play venues like The House of Blues in Chicago. She also looked back at the size of the DIY community very fondly.
Pangburn-Fenton said this community is just part of what Carbondale is and this was only solidified by the pandemic when live music was on hold. She said when PK’s hosted Carbondale legend Tawl Paul, she was moved to tears.
When asked what Carbondale would look like without the robust do-it-yourself community, no one had good things to say.
“This place wouldn’t be vibrant at all,” Wit said.
Fletcher further illustrated this point. He recalled a few years back showing up to a show at the now-defunct Taco Stand show house. It was just him and a man much younger than him. They started talking and eventually arrived at what made the young man choose to come to SIU.
“He chose Carbondale because of the DIY basement scene,” Fletcher said.
While not the most conventional form of tourism, Wit said touring bands that come through basements or other small venues like PKs have value at City Hall in visitors gas up their cars, and eat and drink in Carbondale.
“We’re still bringing money into the city,” he said.
All said, the rotating cast of characters coming in and out of Carbondale for school is part of what has kept it alive. If there weren’t new kids coming in behind the old ones, houses like The Lost Cross wouldn’t have stood a chance, let alone be celebrating its 35th year this fall.
Fletcher said this independent spirit isn’t something that can really be quashed, especially now. He said if it’s stamped out in one place or venue then it just pops up somewhere else — Carbondale wouldn’t be Carbondale without it.
“It’s part of our identity,” Fletcher said.
A tornado tore a diagonal path of destruction across Southern Illinois on March 18, 1925. The Tri-State tornado, as it came to be known, left …
50th anniversary of a fatal Faner Hall tragedy passes quietly at SIU
CARBONDALE — The morning of March 6 passed quietly at Faner Hall on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.
A Sunday during spring break, no professors were meandering toward their offices and the structure’s cold concrete walls echoed only silence in the absence of students making their way to class.
While the quiet and tranquility was unusual for one of the campus’ largest buildings, it might have been most appropriate.
That Sunday marked 50 years since one of the university’s most tragic and seemingly forgotten incidents – a construction accident that cost an 18-year-old freshman his life.
The tunnel
Monday, March 6, 1972 was a typical day late winter day in Carbondale. Mild temperatures with gusty winds greeted SIU students on their way to morning classes.
For many, their trek would include passage through one of the biggest building projects the campus had ever seen: Construction of a new humanities and social services building that would eventually be named Faner Hall.
Work on the planned 225,000 square-foot, $13 million building had been underway for about a year. With the 914-foot-long project stretching across many of the sidewalks connecting the eastern potions of campus with the buildings to the west, a pedestrian tunnel made from plywood allowed students and others to walk through the construction site as laborers toiled and cranes towered overhead. The environment made some, such as student Janet Burger Vaught, nervous.
Vaught was a 20-year-old sophomore who often walked through the tunnel to get to her student-work job in a building near Morris Library.
“It was the only way to get from Parkinson and the other buildings over there to the west side of campus without going way around, so it was a very heavily-traveled sidewalk,” she recalled. “I remember that tunnel. I’m not good with distances, but it was probably 30 or 40 feet and didn’t really cover the entire sidewalk where the construction was. I don’t remember that tunnel being very sturdy.”
She recalls being in awe of the 110-ton crane lifting loads of lumber and other supplies overhead with its huge boom.
“I had never seen major construction like that and when you are young and naïve, you can’t help but look up at it all. I was awestruck by how magnificent and huge it was and just like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” she said.
She also said she remembers being a little nervous every time she walked through the tunnel and under that crane.
The accident
It was a path she took about 9:15 or 9:30 a.m. on March 6, 1972, just like she did at least three days a week. Some students used the passageway daily; it was a popular path, especially in-between classes.
Just minutes after Vaught passed through, the same crane that gave her such awe and anxiety was being used to lift and swing 1,000 pounds of lumber to the upper levels of the construction site.
But something went wrong.
Published reports indicate that as the crane was lifting the load, the cab of the machine began to tilt forward. The crane operator, a 30-year veteran of construction, began pulling back on the boom to regain balance when the 250-foot boom buckled and collapsed.
“The massive high-intensity tubular-steel structure fell across a well-traveled walkway through the site, snapping power lines and finally crashing to the sidewalk into a crowd of students southeast of Morris Library," according to The Daily Egyptian, SIU’s student newspaper that documented the incident.
The boom knocked wood from the wooden walkway, striking and injuring two female students. As the boom crashed to the sidewalk, it struck Michael G. Hayes, a freshman from Schaumburg, on the neck and shoulder before pinning him to the sidewalk as he was approaching the tunnel from the west. He was pronounced dead at a Carbondale hospital.
“I can’t remember if I heard the sirens first or if someone told us of the accident,” Vaught recalled of the moments after, “but I do remember thinking that it was probably the wind which caused something. We didn’t know how many were injured that early on. I just remember all of the sirens. We didn’t realize the magnitude of it until about an hour later when it hit me how it was a near-miss for me.”
Witnesses told the student newspaper that they believed the load was falling too fast. The Southern Illinoisan at the time reported weather observations from the morning showed wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour at the Southern Illinois Airport about 10 a.m.
The newspaper also reported that the same crane was involved in an accident six years prior during construction of the Brush Towers residence halls.
SIU President David R. Derge, who was in Chicago for a Board of Higher Education Meeting, immediately expressed condolences to Hayes’ family and promised a full investigation into the incident. The walkway was closed and construction on the building was halted for about a week.
Hayes was remembered by classmates as a “really great guy." His parents flew to Carbondale shortly after the accident. Hayes’ obituary said he was the son of Gregory and Joann Hayes. It listed no siblings.
An extensive search by The Southern could not locate family members or any of Hayes' college roommates for comment.
'Shattered by the news'
Larry Richardson, a former SIU student, said he also remembers the day of the accident. Richardson was working at Carbondale’s WCIL when reports of the collapse came into the radio station.
“An otherwise quiet morning was shattered by the news,” Richardson said. “It took some time to get the doctors to confirm Michael’s death as they waited for SIU to contact his family.”
Recently, Richardson sent an email to Jennifer Jones-Hall, current dean of students, asking about a remembrance of Hayes’ death. He also sent a note to The Southern Illinoisan inquiring about the lack of a memorial.
He said he received a prompt reply from Jones-Hall that she didn’t know of the accident.
Current SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and College of Liberal Arts Dean Andrew Balkansky both told The Southern that they we unaware of the accident as well.
Richardson said he is surprised at the lack of a memorial. He suggested that the university name the plaza in front of Faner Hall in Hayes’ honor, place a plaque in the area or even establish a scholarship.
“I know that other faculty and students have died, but this tragedy was directly connected to the school; it’s almost that Michael died in the mission of the university. I don’t know that there is another incident in the history of SIU like that,” he said.
Longtime SIU faculty member John Jackson said he remembers the accident, too.
“That crane was a formidable thing, because it had to be more than three stories. There was the wooden tunnel and people thought it would have been a safe space. It’s one of those things I’ve never forgot because I walked through that very area so many times,” Jackson said.
A county coroner’s inquest found the incident to be an accident. Preliminary searches of newspaper coverage and available online resources do not turn up records of any insurance settlements or lawsuits related to Hayes’ death.
Finished ... and then forgotten
Construction resumed about a week after the accident, this time with no pedestrian tunnel and a larger fenced-off area around the site. To the best of his memory, Richardson said there was not any sort of on-campus memorial for Hayes. He said he feels the campus just wanted to move on.
“I think there was a lot going on at that time, maybe,” he recalled. “This was after the riots and there had been so much turmoil for so long. Plus, Faner Hall was controversial.”
Vaught said the accident was “the talk of the town” for a while, but added if there was any sort of remembrance, she does not recall it.
“If there was, I know that I would not have gone. I don’t want to say I was traumatized, but it hit home and I don’t know if emotionally, I would have want to put myself through that,” she said, as she began to tear up during a recent interview.
When the building finally was officially dedicated on April 9, 1975, 300 dignitaries and guests heard SIU President Warren Brandt call the building “a statement to the importance of the liberal arts to the life of this university.”
Speakers recognized the building’s namesake for his contributions to the university. Newspaper coverage of the dedication makes no mention of Hayes’ death — although The Southern reported in one report that the accident was included in a time capsule placed behind the building’s commemorative plaque which simply reads “Faner Hall – 1971.”
That plaque is still present. What is missing, Richardson believes, is some sort of tribute to Hayes.
“I was back on campus several years ago and had a wonderful time in a flood of memories,” Richardson, who now lives in Rochester, New York, said. “I looked for some plaque or something in his memory and I couldn’t find one. I made it a point to raise the profile of the incident when it had been 50 years,” he said.
Richardson also urged that something be done in Hayes’ memory at Faner Hall.
“It’s not too late to acknowledge that this is sacred ground,” he said.
Where are they now? Ricci was scoring machine for West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT — There have been 51 seasons of basketball since Tim Ricci was knocking down shots by the bushel load for the West Frankfort Redbirds, yet nobody has been able to catch or surpass him on the school's all-time scoring list.
Ricci, who wore No. 42 on his jersey, finished his four-year varsity career at FCHS with 1,708 points ('68-'71), eclipsing the previous best of 1,610 points set by the late Bobby Brown in 1962.
What makes Ricci's record even more impressive is the fact that there was no 3-point line when he played. Otherwise, he would have easily scored more than 2,000 points.
"My favorite shot was from the left corner...for whatever reason," said Ricci. "My best game in high school (as an individual performer) came in my senior year about a week after Thanksgiving when I had 38 points against Du Quoin. We had a pretty good team my senior year, going 18-8 overall with three of those losses coming against Benton, including the regional tournament."
Joining Ricci on the starting five his senior year were: senior Gary Warren, senior Shane Grotti, junior Greg Mitchell and sophomore Jack Warren.
The Redbirds were 17-8 his freshman season, 13-12 his sophomore year and 17-10 his junior year.
"We had a lot of success as a team when I was in high school," Ricci said. "From my freshman through junior seasons, we beat Coach Rich Herrin's Benton teams six straight games," Ricci said. "That was most definitely a highlight for me because of how good Benton was for years. We even came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter in one of those South Seven Conference games my junior year. The wins were sweeter since Benton was our county rival."
Ricci, listed as a 6-foot-3 shooting forward, averaged 24 points a game as a senior.
"Tim was one of the best athletes to ever come through West Frankfort," said former teammate and friend, Leonard Hopkins. "There's a reason why there's a big picture of him on the wall in the gym lobby. He was such a good shooter and scorer. What made him so good was the amount of time he spent as a kid playing the game. He lived close to the city park and he could always be seen playing ball there."
Hopkins said he recalls playing pickup games over the summer with Ricci at SIU Arena when both were in college, competing with the likes of Rich Yunkus, Doug Collins, Les Taylor, Greg Starrick and Dick "Mouse" Garrett.
Hopkins added that Ricci is even a better person than he was as a player.
"Just a true gentleman," Hopkins said. "A very good person who I am proud to call my friend."
Ricci was also a standout in football, playing fullback on offense and linebacker on defense. In fact, Ricci was asked to compete in a tryout for both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
"Tim most definitely could have played Division I football if he wanted," said Hopkins, who was a standout athlete himself both at FCHS and SIU.
SIU EXPERIENCE
"I had several offers to play football in college, but decided to play basketball at SIU instead," Ricci said. "Illinois, Tennessee and Murray State were some of the schools that showed interest in me for basketball, but Saluki head coach Paul Lambert told me that there would be a good chance that I would start my sophomore year there, so I picked Southern."
At that time, college freshmen were not yet allowed to play varsity ball. They played freshman games instead.
"In my first varsity game as a sophomore, we played McKendree and I was 2-for-2 from the field. Coach Lambert got on me, telling me to shoot the ball more or he would take me out," laughed Ricci. "So, I started shooting more. I had a few decent games, but our team didn't have that good of a season. We went 11-16."
As a junior, the Salukis started to turn the corner with the likes of Joe Merriweather, Mike Glenn and Corky Abrams making a huge impact.
"My best game as a Saluki came my junior year at Detroit, coached by Dick Vitale," Ricci said. "I made 13-of-15 shots from the field and finished with 26 points. I also had 16 against Stetson and 17 against Indiana State. What was funny was that I scored more points on the road than I did at home."
The Dawgs finished 19-7 in Ricci's junior season.
"Joe (Merriweather) was an outstanding big man and Mike Glenn was simply the best shooter I had ever played with or even seen for that matter," Ricci said.
In his senior season, Ricci's best game was 20 points against Oral Roberts. As a team, the Salukis put together an 18-9 record and were invited to the NIT in New York. Ricci, who was one of two team captains, had to miss the game after breaking his foot in the regular season finale.
"That still bothers me today," Ricci said. "I hated not getting a chance to play in that NIT game. We ended up losing to Pittsburgh. Mel Hughlett of Carbondale took my place in the starting lineup."
Ricci went on to graduate from SIU in 1975 with a degree in health and physical education.
POST SIU
Ricci was hired to teach at Murphysboro High School after student teaching there.
"I was an assistant coach at Murphy in both football and basketball," Ricci said. "I was there two years before getting the opportunity to come back home to West Frankfort to teach and coach. I replaced Bobby Brown as head coach as he was named head coach at John A. Logan College. I was head coach for the Redbirds for seven years.
"Our best season was the '80-'81 season when we beat out Benton and McLeansboro to capture the regional championship. We ended up losing in the first round of the sectional to Cairo. It was the infamous bomb threat game."
Ricci said he later became head softball coach at FCHS, where he led the Redbirds to two regional titles in his nine years in that capacity.
"The hardest thing was probably coaching my daughters (Chelcee and Lacee), especially Lacee as she was one of our pitchers and I was calling the pitches."
Ricci, who retired from teaching in 2011, also assisted Richard Glodich, who was named the new boys basketball coach.
"And I got involved in radio broadcasting for the first time with WGGH (Marion). I worked games with Jimmy Dean and Mike Stallings at first," Ricci said. "Today, I'm doing Logan men's games with Mike Murphy and women's games with Matt Varney of River Radio. It's something I enjoy doing. I also like golfing with my buddies, playing drums for a local band, spending time with my wife, Debbie, and four grandchildren, Kennedi, Reese, Logan and Landon."
SIU students and community members rally for peace in Ukraine
CARBONDALE – Students and community members flocked to SIU’s campus to rally for peace and listen to experts and Ukraine students about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday.
Carbondale mourned the loss of thousands of lives in Ukraine as Diana Butsko, a Ukrainian SIU masters student, shared her thoughts and grief surrounding the war and her friend held up pictures of some of those who have lost their lives.
“There is nothing that can stop a Russian Army,” Butsko said. “They destroy residential areas, hospitals, churches. They kill people on the street in front of their loved ones and do not allow relatives to bury bodies in the cemetery. This is the greatest tragedy for my people, but I'm convinced that this is also a great tragedy for the world. War is always a tragedy. Every war is a defeat for the whole world because it means we fail to stop evil. In this case, evil has a name. Its name is Russia. Its name is Putin, but not within the law. It's not Putin who kills Ukrainians. It's his army, who followed his command and fired shots and bombs upon Ukrainian civilians.”
Butsko was one of many individuals who spoke at the peace rally that included Mayor Mike Henry, Chancellor Austin Lane, various professors and other graduate students.
As each individual spoke, the crowd was silent as they heard tales of grandparents who had fled Poland in previous conflicts, the story of the first Ukrainian to die in the war and so many other stories.
Associate professors Stephen Bloom and Stephen Shulman along with professor Theodore Weeks held a symposium on the war prior to the rally.
The people attending heard many stories, including one from Professor Bloom where he told the audience about receiving a text from a friend in Ukraine that said a town Bloom had stayed in has been bombed.
At the symposium, they discussed the history leading to the altercation, possible outcomes and what the world should do.
Butsko pleaded to the crowd on exactly what the world should do.
“Ukrainian people had no choice,” Butsko said. “They had to fight. Otherwise, there will be no Ukraine. While the world is watching and chooses not to confront Russia, there will be more tragedies. There will be more dead children and more refugees. We fight for democracy, not only in Ukraine but in the whole world. If Ukraine fails, Russia will continue its imperialism. Who knows how many more democracies will fail afterward? We fight for the future, while Russia is fighting for the past.”
Weeks spoke at the rally after the symposium backing up Butsko’s plea for the world to help Ukraine.
“The kinds of sacrifices that we're called upon to make are pretty tiny compared to what the Ukrainians are doing,” Weeks said. “I heartily concur with Diana, the attack on Ukraine was not just an attack on a next-door neighbor of Russia; the attack was on democracy. It’s an attack on the rights of people to make up their own minds and to feel safe within their own country with a democratically elected government. I’m afraid that what we can do, as citizens of a democracy is to continue to urge our politicians to keep the stress as much as possible on Russia. There's a weird idea that Russia is this impregnable invulnerable state. It is not. It is a state that is on very precarious economic and even military basis.”
Person after person spoke about peace for Ukraine and it’s people.
Many sported pins for Ukraine, flags, and even signs that read, “War is not healthy for living things.”
As the evening came to a close many lit fake candles, Lane issued a moment of silence and Father Joseph Brown said some words followed by a prayer.
“The victims are telling us what's happening to them,” Brown said. “You must pay attention. You must face this death if any of your children shall have life. What we are seeing over and over is burning our hearts, our minds and our eyes. I live every day knowing that the power of people is truly under peril here. This earth is being destroyed by the addictive behaviors of those who, as has been said before, simply do not care. We can't deal with it all? Yes, we can! The greatest example we're getting from Ukraine is we are not afraid.”