John A. Logan College | Cadaver model gives students a leg up on health education

Cheryl Thomas begins a session of the Anatomy II class she is teaching at John A. Logan College by pushing a gurney into the laboratory. Reaching for the zipper of the body bag atop the gurney, she reveals to her students what looks like a human body. It is not, but for educational purposes it is the next best thing.

The latest tool to help Thomas, chair of the college’s life and physical science department and a professor of biology, is the SynDaver Synthetic Human Surgical Model, an elaborate, full-body simulation of a human body. The model allows John A. Logan to give students real human anatomy experiences second only to those provided by an actual cadaver.

“It’s pretty close,” she said. “There’s a little difference in feel because it is made of silicone and, of course, no human is exactly alike. This model is built with everything exactly where it theoretically should be. It is a fantastic learning tool.”

The model Thomas unveiled simulates a female, 5 feet, two inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

“Most everything on this model is built to scale and her joints do articulate slightly, so we can move her in specific ways. This is a very comprehensive model,” Thomas said, adding that faculty and students are considering several possible names for their “subject.”

The model is one of two purchased by the college at a cost of about $70,000 each with funding help from the Delta Regional Authority through the state’s Economic Development Assistant program. The funds were awarded to assist the college address a shortage of emergency medical technicians and emergency medical service-trained personnel. The college believes it is one of the first community colleges in Illinois to utilize the models.

Thomas said the SynDaver will give students opportunities they otherwise could not get at the college. It is being used in anatomy, physiology and biology classes.

“As a community college, we cannot maintain actual cadavers, so the SynDaver is a viable replacement and amazing teaching aid for our students,” she said. “This technology allows our students to get hands-on experience with human anatomy instead of dissections on small mammals. It gives the students a glimpse of what a human looks like without having to have the requirements and rules of having human cadavers. The SynDaver is so realistic you can pull on the tendons, and it will move the corresponding part.”

She added there are benefits to using a synthetic model, especially because it is reusable semester after semester. Also, she said, the exposure to anatomy will benefit students further in the education.

“We hope that this will inspire students. Suppose they plan to continue in a science program. In that case, they will have had a head start because our courses are the foundation for all the other courses they will take as a pre-major such as medicine, physical therapy and pharmacy as well as our nursing and occupational therapy assistant programs,” she said.

