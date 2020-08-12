John A. Logan College campus closed after electrical failure, fire

CARTERVILLE — Emergency crews had to extricate two John A. Logan College employees from an elevator on campus Wednesday following an electrical system failure that resulted in a fire.
The employees were transported to area hospitals; there is no information on their status at this time, according to a statement from Steve O’Keefe, JALC’s director of college relations.
The incident happened at 11:42 a.m., in the middle of morning classes.
Campus police were the first on the scene and extinguished a small fire. The Carterville Fire Department also responded and extracted the employees from the elevator.
Because of smoke damage caused by the fire, and the power outage, the campus is closed through Friday. Instruction, advising, and other services will continue remotely, O’Keefe’s statement said.
The State Fire Marshal and the Carterville Fire Department are investigating the fire.
Wednesday marked the first day of classes for JALC students — and it quickly turned into a chaotic scene.
David Cochran, a history professor at the college, said he was in the middle of his 11 a.m. class when the alarms went off. He dismissed class and went outside with his students. Cochran said he didn’t see anything amiss in his portion of the building, the E Wing. But he said that employees of the book store reported seeing smoke in the C Wing where they are located.
Abigail Wheetley, a TRIO advisor and transfer specialist with the Student Success Center, said that the power in her office shut off shortly before the alarms sounded.
She and her colleagues followed others toward the door. Still, she expected it to be a false alarm, as that’s been known to happen. “Once we got outside, I think we all expected to be herded back in,” she said. “Instead, they backed us up to the curb, and I watched the first firefighter who arrived run in, and then run back out, and start to put on his gear and grab equipment.”
Wheetley said that it wasn’t long before additional emergency responders arrived. She said that everyone was informed that classes were canceled and that they should go home. Some people left the building in such a hurry that they did not grab their keys or purse, and were not allowed to access the building for some time.
“I’m not sure what happened there, but I’m just hoping everyone is OK,” she said.
Employees, staff and students are encouraged to monitor the college’s website, as well as their voicemail, JALCTex, and local media outlets for developments.
