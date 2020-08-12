John A. Logan College campus closed after electrical failure, fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — Emergency crews had to extricate two John A. Logan College employees from an elevator on campus Wednesday following an electrical system failure that resulted in a fire.

The employees were transported to area hospitals; there is no information on their status at this time, according to a statement from Steve O’Keefe, JALC’s director of college relations.

The incident happened at 11:42 a.m., in the middle of morning classes.

Campus police were the first on the scene and extinguished a small fire. The Carterville Fire Department also responded and extracted the employees from the elevator.

Because of smoke damage caused by the fire, and the power outage, the campus is closed through Friday. Instruction, advising, and other services will continue remotely, O’Keefe’s statement said.

The State Fire Marshal and the Carterville Fire Department are investigating the fire.

Wednesday marked the first day of classes for JALC students — and it quickly turned into a chaotic scene.