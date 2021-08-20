John A. Logan College changes course, now requiring masks

A recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the region has prompted John A. Logan College officials to change course on its mask policy.

JALC will now require all individuals on campus to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The college resumed face-to-face classes on Aug. 11, with only faculty and staff required to wear masks. JALC President Dr. Kirk Overstreet said requiring masks for all individuals was made to ensure that the college continues to offer face-to-face classes.

"With the recent uptick in cases in Southern Illinois, we feel that it is in our best interest to require all individuals to wear a mask at this time," said Overstreet. "We have worked very hard to return to having the campus fully operational with face-to-face classes, and at this time, this requirement allows us to continue being fully operational."

Matt Garrison, humanities and social science department chair, agreed the mask requirement is vital to the college continuing to move forward.