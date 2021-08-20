 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John A. Logan College changes course, now requiring masks
0 comments
breaking top story urgent

John A. Logan College changes course, now requiring masks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
education

The entrance sign at John A. Logan College welcomes guests and students to campus.

 The Southern File Photo

A recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the region has prompted John A. Logan College officials to change course on its mask policy.

JALC will now require all individuals on campus to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The college resumed face-to-face classes on Aug. 11, with only faculty and staff required to wear masks. JALC President Dr. Kirk Overstreet said requiring masks for all individuals was made to ensure that the college continues to offer face-to-face classes.

"With the recent uptick in cases in Southern Illinois, we feel that it is in our best interest to require all individuals to wear a mask at this time," said Overstreet. "We have worked very hard to return to having the campus fully operational with face-to-face classes, and at this time, this requirement allows us to continue being fully operational."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Matt Garrison, humanities and social science department chair, agreed the mask requirement is vital to the college continuing to move forward.

"We understand that not everyone agrees with wearing a mask. Many of us had hoped that we would not be required to wear a mask while teaching. But the reality of the situation is we have to put the safety of our students and staff first," Garrison said. "We want to continue having our students on campus and teaching in the classroom, and at this time, this is our best option."

Overstreet added the policy remains fluid, and college officials will make updates when necessary.

"We will continue to assess the situation and pivot when necessary," Overstreet said. "Our COVID taskforce will meet regularly and we will continue to consult county health departments. When the situation improves, we will reevaluate this requirement. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated."

Kids are heading back to class across the country, learning in person this year. But COVID-19 is forcing some students to quarantine, and others to close school doors. This all comes as a handful of states go against CDC guidance for universal masking, and the federal government threatens to step in. "I have no problem if you wear your mask and if you want to stay home because you're scared. Please do so. That is your right and your choice, and I would like the same choice for my child," said parent Megan Collins. "Personal choice ends when pubic health begins," said Damaris Allen.Three more school districts in Florida -- Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade Public Schools -- joined Alachua and Broward County Public Schools defying state orders that leave the decision with parents. The latter two are already under investigation by the Florida State Board of Education.The potential repercussions could have implications financially and for school board seats. "We have to have the autonomy to make the decisions that are in the best interest of our students in a health crisis," said Vickie Cartwright, Ph.D., the interim superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. "I certainly think it takes away local control of the school district and it feels very much as a form of retaliation and punitive," said Carlee Simon, Ph.D., the superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools. The U.S. Secretary of Education offering support to educators and noting the agency sent letters to states prohibiting universal mask mandates, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah on the list."You have all these problems and yet the White House and Biden their number one issue is they're so intent on having the governor force kindergarteners, first graders to have to wear masks for 8 hours a day," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "They want to take that decision away from the parent and they want to vest that in local government."This week, the White House directed the U.S. Secretary of Education to use its oversight against states standing in the way of schools, the President hinting at legal action."As I've said before, if you aren't going to fight COVID-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who is trying. You know, we're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children," said President Biden.The new guidance may raise more questions though about the role of states and federal government."It gets kind of fuzzy when you get down to the federal government saying they're going to come in and help local school districts protect the rights of students but in some of those states, Florida in particular, the Governor has the prerogative of dismissing, firing, local elected officials. Now that could also wind up in court actions," said Jay Wolfson, a senior associate dean at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. This comes as COVID-19 forces schools to temporarily close down just after opening doors, some in Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. The virus is also forcing other students and staff to stay home.Metro Nashville Public Schools reported nearly 1,000 students quarantined or isolated at last check.Hillsborough County reported nearly 12,000, making up more than 5 percent of its students. Both districts are among those defying state orders. It remains to be seen what repercussions districts face and what if any steps the U.S. Department of Education takes.However, in Illinois where universal masking is required, the State Board of Education said it reduced recognition status to on probation for 34 school districts for not complying.If those districts dont submit an approvable plan, that could lose recognition status. That means loss of access to state funding and state sports participation.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News