John A. Logan College has nearly paid back $1.7M owed to ICCB; finances are solid, audit says

He added that the second part of the investment risk looks at the rating of JALC's investment funds, which is the Illinois Funds Money Market. Poshard said the investments are fully funded and the fund has an AAA rating.

“We have no risk at all in our investments,” he said.

The audit also found the college’s insurance that helps subsidize health insurance for retirees is fully funded. The liability for vacation and personal leave that has been earned but not taken by employees is also fully funded.

JALC has $6,440,000 set aside for construction projects and normal maintenance, such as replacing and repairing HVAC systems or making roof repairs.

The audit showed JALC Foundation as no unacceptable levels of risk. The foundation has nearly $7 million in its restricted fund and $1.5 million without restrictions. Restricted funds are funds donated for a specific purpose, such as for scholarships.

The audit found the college to be well under the legal limit of debt allowed. They are allowed to borrow up to 2.87% of their budget, or about $56 million. Actual legal debt is $23 million.