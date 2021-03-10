John A. Logan College has nearly paid back $1.7M owed to ICCB; finances are solid, audit says

CARTERVILLE — The latest financial audit of John A. Logan College shows the community college is in good financial standing.
Dr. Glenn Poshard, a member of the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees finance committee, said the college’s independent audit, performed by Kemper CPA Group, showed no instances of noncompliance and material weaknesses.
“Material weaknesses are the serious weaknesses," Poshard said.
Results of the audit were approved by the board at its February meeting.
One positive finding was in college’s repayment of an overpayment by Illinois Community College Board.
In 2014, the college was ordered to repay $1,655,000 to ICCB that the school erroneously received for credit hours earned at its Community Health Education Complex.
Poshard said the college has been making payments of $413,000 each year. The last payment will be made this fiscal year.
“That’s an extra $413,000 we will be able to put toward something else,” he said.
Poshard said the audit showed several positive findings. The college’s custodial credit risk, or the risk the college would face if one of the banks it uses failed, was low.
“All of our investments are fully insured or collateralized. No investments are exposed to custodian credit risk,” Poshard said.
He added that the second part of the investment risk looks at the rating of JALC's investment funds, which is the Illinois Funds Money Market. Poshard said the investments are fully funded and the fund has an AAA rating.
“We have no risk at all in our investments,” he said.
The audit also found the college’s insurance that helps subsidize health insurance for retirees is fully funded. The liability for vacation and personal leave that has been earned but not taken by employees is also fully funded.
JALC has $6,440,000 set aside for construction projects and normal maintenance, such as replacing and repairing HVAC systems or making roof repairs.
The audit showed JALC Foundation as no unacceptable levels of risk. The foundation has nearly $7 million in its restricted fund and $1.5 million without restrictions. Restricted funds are funds donated for a specific purpose, such as for scholarships.
The audit found the college to be well under the legal limit of debt allowed. They are allowed to borrow up to 2.87% of their budget, or about $56 million. Actual legal debt is $23 million.
“We haven’t borrowed half of what we’re allowed to borrow,” Poshard said. “If a college is in trouble, they borrow more to sustain operations. So, we’re in good shape as far as debt.“
The audit uncovered one small issue. When students have a loan for school, JALC is required to notify the federal lending program if that student is no longer enrolled. They were found to have made notification late for eight students who dropped out of classes.
The college board next meets 6 p.m. March 23. They are limiting the number of people who attend, but the meeting is available through Zoom.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078