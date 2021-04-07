John A. Logan College receives nearly $1.7 million for renovations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am thankful to the State of Illinois for investing in the replacement of the HVAC and windows, upgrading restrooms, lighting, and finishes throughout the C and E Wings, which consists of science labs, classrooms, and offices,” CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood said. “The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is essential upgrading and improving facilities throughout the state.”

“We at John A. Logan are very excited about this opportunity. Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the college will receive essential updates to provide updated learning spaces for our students. Working with CDB and our architects, we look forward to beginning this project,” Dr. Kirk Overstreet, president of John A. Logan College, said.

“As an alum of John A. Logan College, I can personally attest to the value of education provided here, and to the positive impact it has on the workforce of the region. These investments will enhance the environment of the institution and reinforce the tools to both attract and produce the best talent possible,” said State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Marion. “I appreciate the Rebuild Illinois capital program for addressing the needs of these important institutions.”

Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said the release of funding for infrastructure maintenance at JALC is a welcomed development for the institution.