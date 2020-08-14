John A. Logan College to continue remote learning through Aug. 21 after fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John A. Logan College will continue remote learning at least through Aug. 21 after a fire on the first day of school Wednesday caused the campus to shut down.

The fire happened at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to previous reporting by The Southern. The campus was evacuated and Carterville Fire Department crews had to extricate two college employees from an elevator; the employees were transported to area hospitals, but the college hasn't released information about their status.

According to a Friday news release from Steve O'Keefe, director of college relations, the fire caused severe smoke damage to parts of the campus. All classes will be conducted remotely at least through Aug. 21, and some offices will remain closed with employees working remotely, the release states.

Vice President for Instruction Melanie Pecord said students should contact their instructors by email with questions. Advisement also is extended through 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Any student that needs help registering for classes should email registration@jalc.edu.

Registration and online instruction have remained uninterrupted, according to the release.