John A. Logan College to continue remote learning through Aug. 21 after fire
Barricades block the entrance to John A. Logan College on Wednesday afternoon in Carterville. The campus is closed through Friday, Aug. 21 following an electrical system failure and fire that resulted in two employees being extricated from an elevator on campus.

 Byron Hetzler

John A. Logan College will continue remote learning at least through Aug. 21 after a fire on the first day of school Wednesday caused the campus to shut down.

The fire happened at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to previous reporting by The Southern. The campus was evacuated and Carterville Fire Department crews had to extricate two college employees from an elevator; the employees were transported to area hospitals, but the college hasn't released information about their status. 

According to a Friday news release from Steve O'Keefe, director of college relations, the fire caused severe smoke damage to parts of the campus. All classes will be conducted remotely at least through Aug. 21, and some offices will remain closed with employees working remotely, the release states.

Vice President for Instruction Melanie Pecord said students should contact their instructors by email with questions. Advisement also is extended through 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Any student that needs help registering for classes should email registration@jalc.edu.

Registration and online instruction have remained uninterrupted, according to the release.

Students that ordered books can pick them up at the Folett's location at SIU, the release states. If students can't pick up their books in Carbondale, JALC will cover shipping costs.

"We are well-experienced in working remotely over the past few months, and our staff has communicated and worked with students remarkably well and will continue to do so," JALC President Ron House said. 

Students should monitor jalc.edu, JALCTEXT, volmail, social media and local media for more information and updates.

