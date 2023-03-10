John A. Logan College will host its annual job fair with representatives from more than 80 companies from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, in the Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center. The representatives will be on hand to meet with students, alumni, and community members. Individuals planning to attend should bring multiple copies of an updated resume and be prepared to interview.

Organizer Beth Stephens said the job fair is one of the premier job fairs in the region.

“This event benefits local, regional and national employers interested in attracting a qualified workforce. The job fair has proven to be the finest among colleges in Southern Illinois because it attracts such a cross-section of people searching for specific career opportunities,” she said. “Although a primary objective is to assist John A. Logan graduates in their quest for permanent employment, the event is open to Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and the public, especially citizens within the John A. Logan College District.”

Stephens added that the event has proven extremely beneficial to students and businesses.

“For the various business and industry exhibitors, this job fair provides a much greater opportunity of finding quality employees than most other job fairs,” said Stephens. “For our students, we provide an atmosphere that is not overwhelming with an opportunity to talk to many different companies. It is a win-win for everybody.”

Stephens added that students that need help preparing for the Job Fair should act now by stopping by Career Services in C215.

“All facets of the Career Services office are offered year-round at no charge to our students,” said Stephens. “If a student needs help with their resume or just has questions about how to prepare for the Job Fair, they should stop by our office and see us now rather than wait until the week of the Job Fair.”

For more information, contact John A. Logan College Career Services at 618-985-282, ext. 8424.

