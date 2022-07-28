John A. Logan, Rend Lake colleges are putting construction grants to use

Local community colleges are receiving grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce to improve facilities used to train members of the workforce.

At John A. Logan College, construction will begin next year on a new Career and Technical Education Training Center following the award of a $4.2 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.

Funded in combination with matching funds from the college, 15,000 square-feet of new construction will compliment renovation of more than 45,000 square-feet current career and technical facilities to modernize teaching and training abilities for a variety of fields including manufacturing, welding, automotive, and other career and technical fields.

John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said the new facilities, which should be ready for students in 2025, will also allow the college to expand offerings in growing fields.

“This will allow us to bring more students on the campus and what it does will also make other space available where we can focus on other programs that are career and technical. We’re looking to do some clean room technology that is part of cybersecurity and the electric vehicle programming and different things we will do to be at the forefront of getting our students the opportunity to get careers in the technical career fields,” he said.

Overstreet said the facility – adjacent to the college’s current H Building – will completely transform and modernize the career and technical program.

“We already have an automotive program, we already have a manufacturing program and we have a welding program for example, but our facilities are 40 years old,” he explained. “What this is going to do is to bring us up to state-of-the-art in all of these programs. This will help our learners be ready for careers outside of the college.”

Rend Lake College

The department is also awarding $5 million to Rend Lake College under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program to develop the Southern Illinois Manufacturing Academy at the RLC MarketPlace in Mount Vernon.

The EDA grant will be matched by $1.2 million in funding from the college to establish what officials call “a state-of-the-art manufacturing training center.” Plans are for the facility and instruction offered there to address skill gaps and staffing shortfalls for area manufacturers.

The project is a consortium with Kaskaskia College and Southeastern Illinois College with cooperation of the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission.

“This exciting project will feature high-demand industry skills training for well-paying manufacturing jobs,” Rend Lake College Vice President of Instruction and Student Affairs Lori Ragland said. “It will serve new and incumbent workers through hands-on application to validate learned skills. SIMA will include a working manufacturing environment where participants will demonstrate competencies based on industry criteria. The training will be a direct correlation to the feedback received from employers in the manufacturing sector.”

Development of the facility will involve some renovation of the existing MarketPlace as well as expansion. Construction will begin in 2023. The completed academy is expected to train more than 500 people annually.