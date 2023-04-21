Jason Tanner, business professor at John A. Logan College was recently named the National Business Education Association’s Postsecondary Teacher of the Year at the organization’s national convention in Kansas City. The award is based on the individual’s level of education, teaching content, student evaluations, service and leadership.

Tanner said his teaching has been improved through involvement in groups like the association.

“I had outstanding professors that pushed the importance of belonging to national organizations,” he said. “These organizations have been so important in helping me build rapport with colleagues across the state and the nation, and that is where you learn so much, by having those conversations about new trends and teaching methods.”

Tanner is in his 16th year of teaching at John A. Logan College, where he teaches Introduction to Business and Business Communications.

He is a previous recipient of the Illinois Business Education Association’s Postsecondary Teacher of the Year honor and has served as the group’s president. Additionally, he has received the distinguished service award from the Illinois Business Education Association, as well as the organization’s Outstanding New Professional Award and Outstanding Independent Research Award. Tanner also has been recognized by the North Central Business Education Association with its Outstanding Contributions to Business Education by a Postsecondary Business Teacher Award and he received the Illinois Association for Career and Technical Education Postsecondary Teacher of the Year Award and the Outstanding New CTE Teacher Award. The Southern Illinois Business Education Association has also named him a Teacher of the Year Award winner.

John A. Logan College Melanie Pecord said she is proud of Tanner and his commitment to students.

“My background is in business education, and I know firsthand the effort and commitment Dr. Tanner puts into his courses,” she said. “This award is well deserved, and I am pleased he is being honored for his commitment to his students and profession.”

John A. Logan College Media Relations contributed to this article.

