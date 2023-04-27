MAKANDA — John Antes, the chief executive officer and president of SIH, sat down with The Southern on Wednesday morning to talk about his first few months as the leader of SIH.

Antes started with the organization in December, working for a couple weeks alongside retiring CEO Rex Budde. Antes had a vacation planned at the end of December and returned to work on Jan. 4.

“I felt like I had two first days in a way, but coming in December was really good because Rex was still here. We got to spend a lot of time together … in-person time together during the first half of December,” Antes said.

Dr. Robert Mees, chairman of the SIH Board of Trustees, announced in October that Antes would be the new CEO, following an announcement from Budde, who declared he would be retiring at the end of 2022.

So, after having the position for nearly five months now, what has Antes learned?

“There are always things you learn when you come into an organization,” Antes said.

First, Antes loves the people who work for SIH. He said they are wonderful and their hearts are in the right place. They're in healthcare for the right reasons.

He said that the majority of people go into health care because they have a desire to help people.

“A lot of them have a passion. They want to basically really care for folks. That’s not why I went into health care, but I have come to love that part of it,” Antes said.

He added that he did not know if he could work somewhere he did not receive letters from patients or where he could not see the caring things they do, like taking care of preemie babies.

While Antes was in graduate school, he worked at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He remembers going into the NICU 30 year ago to do inventory and seeing the things they did; he was amazed.

During one trip, a nurse was preparing to feed a baby who weighed three pounds. She asked Antes if he wanted to feed the baby, and he said yes. He asked the nurse to call and cancel his next two meetings, so he could just stay in the NICU.

“It was joyful, you know. It just gives you appreciation for what we do. In the hospital, we have some of the greatest joy you'll ever see. We (also) have some of the biggest sorrows you'll ever see … it's a mix of emotions that go on inside hospital walls,” Antes said.

He has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, which includes serving as president of the Missouri Baptist Medical Center. The way he arrived at a career in health care is interesting.

Antes was getting ready for graduation from Memphis University in the late 1990s, planning to work at a bank. That’s when the country had a savings, loans and banking crisis. He decided that the market was not good for going into banks at that time.

As Antes drove the I-240 loop in Memphis, he saw a bulletin board that said one in every eight Memphis jobs is in health care.

“There's a part of that road, that on one side of you was just a huge Baptist Hospital, and on the other side was this big Methodist Hospital. As I'm driving through, my thought was 'somebody's got to run these places' and I'm wondering what their background is,” Antes said.

The next day, he, as a 20-year-old, started cold-calling hospitals and asking to speak to the CEO. Over the course of several months, he had six that actually took his calls and asked him to meet with them. They discussed what a career in health care – hospitals and health systems – would look like.

They all suggested he enter a graduate program in health administration, each giving him a list of three or four programs. The common denominator on the list was Washington University in St. Louis.

Antes was invited to a conference in Jackson, Tennessee, for health administrators. The main speaker was the president of the American College of Healthcare Executives at that time. The speaker’s full-time job was the dean in charge of the masters of healthcare administration program at Washington.

Later that year, Antes met with the man as part of his application to the program. Before he left the meeting, he had a written offer to the program. He graduated from that program and now has more than 30 years in the healthcare business.

Antes is often asked if he does the same – meeting with high school or college students, that is. He said he has the student email him, and then they set up a time to talk.

“I think we have to do that for each other. We have to help each other out. We have to help get the next generation involved and interested in what we're doing. I love doing what I'm doing. I don't love every day, but I love doing what I'm doing,” Antes said.