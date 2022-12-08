John Ford Coley brings a musical resurgence to Marion

John Ford Coley believes there is a simple reason many of his songs are still popular today.

“It’s the melody,” said the iconic musician who hit the Billboard music chart nine times as part of the Grammy-nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley, explaining that listeners could easily sing along with what they heard on the radio – most of the time.

“Those songs were so singable with memorable qualities and lyrics that you could understand--,” he told The Southern, pausing to make a point.

“Well, that’s kind of debatable – ‘I’m not talking about moving in,” he said with a laugh, referencing on the often misheard lyrics of “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart in 1976.

Coley continued, “But most of the songs from that time, even ones that were considered hard rock, were so, so singable.”

Now 74, Coley continues to perform the familiar 'singable' songs which now fall into a genre known as “yacht rock,” best described as the mellow soft rock of the 1970s: “Love is the Answer,” “Nights are Forever Without You,” “It’s Sad to Belong,” “We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again” and others.

Coley, who will be performing next week in Marion with Ambrosia, said he is taken aback that people still want to see and hear him perform.

“I think the word surprised doesn’t even begin to cover it,” he said. “I never thought I’d be doing this at this age. When Dan and I broke up in 1980, I thought it was over. The career was done.”

The two had performed together since pairing up in high school in the late 1960s. When they disbanded, His former partner – real name Dan Seals – went on to a successful country music career, releasing 167 studio albums and recording 11 No. 1 songs before his death in 2009.

Coley worked briefly in another group without much success and spent several years writing songs for television and film and even did some acting. He later moved to Tennessee where he focused on raising horses and volunteering in child abuse prevention efforts.

“I had gotten out of music,” he said, unaware that he would be back on stage. “It was a surprise to me that it came back around and that it came back round for me big time.”

The catalyst for a return to music was, to say the least, strange.

“People who were working in music and running my publishing called me up and asked if I was in New York or if I had been there recently. I told them I had not and they told me I might have a problem because there was some guy running around doing television and radio, telling people that he was me,” he said.

Coley said he started doing live performances and interviews of his own to prove people he was the real John Ford Coley and things “just took off from there.”

The timing coincided with a renewed interest from audiences in ‘70s soft rock.

“I’d go out with Ambrosia or Peter Beckett from Player or Orleans and all of these bands that were around during that particular time period,” he said. “It’s an amazing resurgence. The music is really good, it is kind of timeless and it transports people back to the time that these songs were popular. It’s a trip down memory lane.”

Coley said he currently does about 40 shows a year and enjoys the opportunities to be on stage again.

“I usually just play guitar and piano because it is much more intimate and gives opportunities to tell stories,” he said, adding that even after being off of the road for so long, performing comes naturally and nerves are not a problem – with the exception of a performance last month when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

“It was a staggering experience because I stood and played in that circle of flooring that came from the Ryman Auditorium,” he said. “I don’t get nervous; I’ve played more shows than you can ever imagine, but when I went out there I was so nervous. I was pacing. To stand in that circle where all of these people have played, it was amazing.”

John Ford Coley and Ambrosia will be performing with Ambrosia at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets and information are available at www.ilshows.com.