Johnson County cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in family for 4 generations

LICK CREEK — Whether it's Scotch pine, blue spruce or Fraser fir, there's no beating the fresh smell of a newly-cut Christmas tree.
For four generations, the Allen family farm has supplied residents of the Johnson County area and beyond with cattle, hay, orchard fruit and cut-your-own Christmas trees.
"We've got entire families who come over from Paducah, and it's like a tailgate picnic," said family member Allen James. "They'll bring a cooler with food and drinks and make an afternoon of it."
The Allen Farm is named for the family of matriarch Elizabeth, 80. She and her husband Harold, 84, have been married for 59 years after meeting on a blind date.
"It was our son's wife who one year said 'You know, we should start growing Christmas trees,'" Harold James said. "'Choose and cut' is a fun experience, mainly for the kids. They just love running around through all the trees, and years from now they're going to remember doing that."
Until they started growing Christmas trees in 1986, the Allen Farm raised various crops, sheep and cattle.
"We had an orchard with apple, cherry and peach trees, but those were just for our own use at first," Harold James said. "Over the years we changed to have more cattle and fewer crops. I reckon right now is the most cattle we've ever had, which is 70 head."
Allen James said it was six years after the first planting that they finally sold their first Christmas tree, "because that's how long it takes them to grow. Then we had to learn how to sell them because we didn't think folks would come all the way out here."
At first, the James family cut their own trees and drove them to sell in the nearby town of Vienna.
"But then we started doing 'choose and cut,' and we found that people would drive on out here," he said.
Support Local Journalism
Located on Allen Road, five miles southeast of Lick Creek, the farm has 15 acres devoted to growing Christmas trees.
"There are probably a good 2,500 trees here, but they're not all big enough to be sold yet," Harold James said. "We plant between 500 and 800 new seedlings every year."
Allen James said pines, spruces and firs are the three varieties primarily used for Christmas trees.
"What grows best here is white pine and Bermuda pine," he said. "We've also been trying a new variety called a Leyland cypress. Certain types do not do well in this soil and grow zone, so we've also got some firs and balsams that are shipped from farms in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota."
In addition to a wide variety of Christmas trees, the Allen Farm has a gift shop with wreaths, evergreen boughs, garlands, table decorations and cemetery arrangements. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
The farm is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning the day after Thanksgiving.
"You can cut the tree yourself, and we'll provide you with a hand saw, or I can use my chain saw," Allen James said. "A 6-foot tree is about $40."
James said families have visited their farm from as far away as Dexter, Missouri, some 250 miles away.
"Some places have big displays with Santa and sleighs, but we're just a down-home family operation, trying our best to hang on," he said.
"Folks just love getting a tree that's fresh from just being cut, and they can come here and cut it themselves," Harold James said. "But don't wait too long, because sometimes we sell out of trees for the season!"
For more information, directions or to make an advance order, go to facebook.com/AllenChristmasTreeFarm or call 618-521-9806.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.