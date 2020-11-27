Johnson County cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in family for 4 generations

Allen James said it was six years after the first planting that they finally sold their first Christmas tree, "because that's how long it takes them to grow. Then we had to learn how to sell them because we didn't think folks would come all the way out here."

At first, the James family cut their own trees and drove them to sell in the nearby town of Vienna.

"But then we started doing 'choose and cut,' and we found that people would drive on out here," he said.

Located on Allen Road, five miles southeast of Lick Creek, the farm has 15 acres devoted to growing Christmas trees.

"There are probably a good 2,500 trees here, but they're not all big enough to be sold yet," Harold James said. "We plant between 500 and 800 new seedlings every year."

Allen James said pines, spruces and firs are the three varieties primarily used for Christmas trees.

"What grows best here is white pine and Bermuda pine," he said. "We've also been trying a new variety called a Leyland cypress. Certain types do not do well in this soil and grow zone, so we've also got some firs and balsams that are shipped from farms in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota."