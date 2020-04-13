Johnson County reports first COVID-19 case
Johnson County reports first COVID-19 case

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday reported Johnson County's first lab-confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a man in his 20s. The health department said in a Monday news release he is being isolated.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to more common respiratory illnesses. If you have fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for further guidance.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 34 3 9
Jefferson 9 1 0
Johnson 1 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 4 0 0
Randolph 39 0 19
Saline 3 0 1
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 11 0 0
White 0 0 0

