Mike Dean Memorial Park

Johnston City nears the next phase of work at Mike Dean Memorial Park

Another donation for Mike Dean Memorial Park

Johnston city Mayor Doug Dobbins (left) receives a check for $784 from ULLICO Management Company handed to him by Jimmy Dean to go towards the Mike Dean Memorial Park.

JOHNSTON CITY — Mayor Doug Dobbins received a check of $784 from ULLICO Management Company to go toward the Mike Dean Memorial Park last week. The city is now ready to start the second phase of work on the park.

The idea of upgrading one of the city’s parks was an idea of the Johnston City police chief in 2017. When he talked about refurbishing a park, he expected to raise funds for four or five years. With a plan to name the park after the late Mike Dean, the Dean family helped raise much of the money needed for the first phase of work. 

Work began on the park in November of 2018 and in August of 2019, Mike Dean Memorial Park and Playground was dedicated and open for play.

Dean was a teacher, coach, brother, son, friend and athlete. He died on July 22, 2006, at the age of 25 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

The first phase of the park project included installing a culvert to replace an open ditch, new swings and playground equipment, installing tire mulch play surfaces, landscaping and work on existing shelters.

The second phase of the project will include building a basketball court. Other plans include putting up fences, installing covered benches near the playground, replacing some of the trees lost during the derecho in 2009, and adding a skate park.

WIBH radio is collecting donations to provide new coats to children

When Jimmy Dean, Mike Dean’s father, went before the village board and asked them to name the park after his son, they asked the Dean family to raise $15,000 for the project. Today, Mike and Donette Dean have raised more than $50,000 dollars for the park and playground.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the park project is asked to call City Clerk Jade West at 618-983-6651. All donations are tax deductible.

Mike Dean Memorial Park is located at 1308 Parkway Drive in Johnston City.

