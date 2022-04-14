Jonesboro's Little Egypt Mosquito Co. buzzing with business

It is the time of year when many Southern Illinoisans are itching to get outside. Trouble is, staying outside leads to itching – thanks to the region’s seemingly ever-present mosquito population.

Brock Buckner wanted to do something about it.

“We had always been ate up by the mosquitos,” Buckner said about himself, his wife and two young sons. “I kept looking for any product that really seemed to work to get rid of mosquitos and I didn’t like spraying myself down with bug spray because I would smell like bug spray for the rest of the night.”

After one especially biting evening, he began researching the products, the processes and the equipment used by professionals to eradicate and prevent mosquitos on his property. First, he sprayed the grass around his Jonesboro home and, after more research, learned to treat the bushes, trees and heavy foliage where the bugs hid.

As one who always had an entrepreneurial spirit, he followed his home testing with more research, training and gaining certifications and licensing.

“I planned the business for a couple of years and then launched Little Egypt Mosquito Co. in March 2020,” he said. “That’s when we were being hit with COVID-19 – a time when people were staying home. By the end of the summer, we were treating about 100 properties a month. It was a really good, successful first year.”

Fast forward to 2022 and the company continues to grow with more than 200 properties serviced monthly within a 45-mile radius of Jonesboro. Buckner has hired staff members to service the growing client base.

“I believe we have effective communication with our customers, great products, great equipment and great employees. I think that is why when we’ve been successful and grown,” he said.

The company has expanded into other pest and rodent control services, but mosquito abatement remains a primary focus.

Buckner said the getting rid of mosquitos is a rather simple process. His team sprays a solution containing water, insecticide, insect repellant, cedar wood oil and an insect growth regulator on a client’s yard, shrubbery and trees. The oil is a natural insect repellent and the growth regulator prevents insect eggs from hatching – an important factor.

“A mosquito can literally lay 100,000 eggs in a space the size of a water bottle cap,” he explained.

He said the spray is safe.

“Since these bugs are so small, the concentration of chemical is also small. It’s not going to affect animals such as squirrels, chicks, rabbits, cats, dogs and children. The Environmental Protection Agency makes sure of that,” he said, adding the product also is safe for bee populations.

Little Egypt Mosquito Co. offers two treatment options. One, priced at $80 monthly, is directed at controlling mosquitos and gnats. A second package works for fleas and ticks as well. Buckner said applications are completed every 21 days – the equivalent of a mosquito’s life cycle.

He said it only takes a few days from an initial application for homeowners to notice a difference. In fact, his company often is called upon to treat an area before a wedding, birthday party or other special event.

“We’ve heard so many good things. Frankly, I’m surprised by all of the compliments from our customers. They tell us that they finally can sit in their backyards again,” he said.

