Joppa Power Plant chosen as one of five Coal-to-Solar sites in Illinois

JOPPA — A facility in Massac County will be one of the first participants in the Coal-to-Solar Energy Storage Grant Program. Joppa Battery Energy Storage System will receive a grant of $40.7 million dollars over 10 years.

Joppa was one of five coal plant sites named Thursday by Gov. JB Pritzker as participating in the program. The sites have already closed or in the process of closing. The grant program is a key component of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which will help Illinois meet its goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

The program provides incentives for companies to install energy storage facilities at the sites of former coal plants, providing benefits to the electric grid and the ability for more renewables resources to be built and used.

“When it comes to Illinois’ clean energy future, this initiative will help deliver on the progress our residents deserve,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a news release. “Illinois is taking strides that no other state in the Midwest – and few in the country – are taking when it comes to combating climate change. The Coal-to-Solar Energy Storage Grant Program is a critical component of ensuring Illinois families see stable and reliable energy service every step of the way.”

Vistra and its subsidiary, Electric Energy, Inc., announced in April they would retire the Joppa Power Plant by Sept. 1, 2022, three years earlier than previously planned.

The revised closing date was part of an agreement Vistra reached to settle a complaint brought by the Sierra Club in 2018 before the Illinois Pollution Control Board. The complaint concerned allegations of environmental exceedances occurring prior to Vistra's ownership of the power plan.

Curt Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra, said in April the company had a construction-ready plan to invest $550 million, including approximately $59 million at the Joppa location, to transform coal plant sites into renewable energy centers.

The other sites who received grants include: Havana Battery Energy Storage System in Mason County and Edwards Battery Energy Storage System in Peoria County will each receive $40.7 million over 10 years. Waukegan Energy Storage Center in Lake County and Will County Energy Storage Center will each received $79.2 million over 10 years.

DCEO is overseeing the energy storage component of the Coal-to-Solar program, while the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) will oversee a program to incentivize the production of solar energy and co-located energy storage.

The Coal-to-Solar Energy Storage Grant Program is the first DCEO CEJA program that has been rolled out to date. In addition to the Coal-to-Solar Energy Storage Grant Program, DCEO is also in the process of implementing several statewide workforce training programs, grants for communities impacted by the energy transition, programs to support historically underrepresented contractors in the green energy space, and a navigator program to ensure the State is reaching populations most in need of support.

DCEO will solicit public feedback for the creation of programs to ensure stakeholders are represented, with the goal of launching most of the training programming by the end of 2022.

