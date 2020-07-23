Judge extends temporary restraining order against Cairo nursing home operator

The nursing home will have to stay upon for at least 60 days upon notifying residents. During that time, residents and their representatives have an ability to appeal transfer or discharge orders to the state.

Aperion Care General Counsel Fred Frankel did not immediately return a phone call to The Southern following Thursday’s hearing in Cairo. He previously told The Southern that Aperion Care would comply with all requirements in state law for closure of the facility. “While this (temporary restraining order) may delay it or change our time frame, it’s not going to, unfortunately, change the outcome,” he said at the time. About 50 residents are currently living in the nursing home. Frankel cited poor Medicaid reimbursement rates in Illinois, and trouble keeping the nursing home full and staffed with registered nurses as driving factors in the decision to close. Aperion Care purchased the facility only about two years ago in a package deal that included several other facilities. Frankel said the facility was in poor condition when the company acquired it.