Juh Wah Chen, SIU professor, dean, benefactor, dies at 92

Juh Wah Chen, a principal architect of the modern Southern Illinois University College of Engineering, died Saturday, Feb. 6, at 92 years old.

Chen joined the SIU College of Engineering faculty in 1965, beginning a 34-year career at the university. Starting as an assistant professor, he rose to the rank of full professor and eventually the chair of the Department of Thermal and Environmental Engineering. He later became associate dean of the college before being named dean in 1989. He retired 10 years later.

During his tenure as dean, he led the college through a major building expansion and engineering program accreditation. He founded an engineering conference with National Chen Kung University in Taiwan and the Technical University of Ostrava in Czech Republic, where he received an honorary doctorate in 1999.

“I remember riding on the train from Chicago to Carbondale with Dean Julian Lauchner, who was a bit of an exaggerator at times,” he said in a 2016 interview. “Trying to lure me from my position at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, he told me great stories of SIU’s College of Engineering, about its facilities and the campus. It was only when we arrived in Carbondale when the dean confessed that the buildings were still under construction.