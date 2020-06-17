Juneteenth celebrations across Southern Illinois highlight history of freedom delayed

CARBONDALE — Alexis Williams-Cavanaugh, who is biracial, grew up in rural Randolph County never hearing about Juneteenth, a historical celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
She was introduced to it for the first time last year in Colorado, where she was spending the summer for an internship connected to her studies at Southern Illinois University. With friends, she attended a Juneteenth poetry slam. It opened her eyes to a world of history and celebration of black culture she didn’t know existed. “I grew up going to school in Sparta and we were never taught about Juneteenth,” she said. “We did not get the full scope of black history taught in school.”
This year, Williams-Cavanaugh, who now lives in O’Fallon, is hosting a Juneteenth public celebration in her childhood hometown, with a goal of building community unity, bringing black culture to the forefront, and reclaiming neglected history. Williams-Cavanaugh said it bothers her that she did not hear of Juneteenth until she was an adult. She wants to help change that for the younger people who are growing up in Sparta today.
Sparta’s celebration will be one of hundreds of such events taking place Friday and over the weekend across the U.S. and the region, including in Cairo, Carbondale and Herrin. Many black families have celebrated Juneteenth for generations. But this year is markedly different — there are far more public celebrations planned, with many towns holding them for the first time in recent memory. In the wake of weeks of marches and demonstrations in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black Americans, more people of all races are seeking a deeper understanding of concepts such as institutional racism and implicit bias that are rooted in American culture. America’s history of oppression dates back at least to the arrival of slaves from Africa to the British Colony of Virginia in 1619, which historians say laid the foundation for the institution of slavery in America — and the centuries of oppressing black people that followed.
“A lot of people are not aware of Juneteenth and what its actual meaning is,” said Nancy Maxwell, who helped organize a Juneteenth event in Carbondale planned for Friday. “Juneteenth is about freedom and we’re still fighting for our freedom from racism.”
Juneteenth — a combination of the words June and nineteenth — commemorates June 19, 1865. On that day, 155 years ago this Friday, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the now-famous Order No. 3. It read, in part, that “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” Freedmen were required to “remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages” and told they were “not allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
The war had effectively ended two months prior. By then, President Abraham Lincoln was dead, shot to death by a Confederate sympathizer while he watched a comedic play next to his wife at Ford’s Theatre. But the message to slaves in Texas didn’t just arrive two months late — though that would have been egregious enough. It was well over two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order effectively freeing slaves in rebel states. It took even longer for word to reach other slaves in remote parts, according to a 2013 report on Juneteenth by Henry Louis Gates Jr., director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. What followed was decades of indentured servitude, lynchings, Jim Crow laws, segregation and oppression in various social, political and economic forms.
Father Joseph Brown, an SIU professor of Africana studies, said he has long felt conflicted about celebrating Juneteenth, disgusted by the idea that it took two-and-a-half years for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texans.
Up until the 1990s, he said, “I thought it was an embarrassing holiday. I have changed my mind since then.” Brown said that some people wrongly believe Juneteenth is the day slavery ended. “Well, no it didn't,” he said. “What we’re celebrating is we waited and waited and waited and what we’d finally been praying for, and asking for happened — and two years later, we found out about it.” Juneteenth offers a window into the protests and demonstrations taking place across the country, he said.
“The black people who have been screaming and yelling since before enslavement ever ended, ‘Our lives matter,’ are now finding a whole bunch of people saying, 155 years later, ‘Your lives do matter,’” he said. “Well, OK, so that’s kind of like a Juneteenth thing. How long do we have to wait to get the papers? How long do we have to wait to get the final public notice? How long do we have to wait for some people to say, ‘We’re going to tell the police not to be so brutal toward you?’ Well, I can find a reason to celebrate this awakening and awareness and a Juneteenth celebration make perfect sense to me.”
“June-teenth Continued …” is the name of the celebration that Matt Wilson and Emerald Avril are hosting in Carbondale Saturday evening. The flier, designed by Jaleel Muhammad, features the hands of a black man breaking free of handcuff chains — with the words “freeish” inscribed at the point of the break.
“Because, yes we’re free, but we still feel like it’s not all the way,” Wilson said, explaining the meaning behind the design. “There’s so many stipulations that come with that, which is why America is in the climate that it is in.” Wilson said he has celebrated Juneteeth annually with his family and church, Rock Hill Missionary Baptist, since he was a child. But he said that people seem more interested this year in learning about black American history, including Juneteenth. “Basically,” he said, “we are just raising awareness for Juneteenth because a lot of people didn’t know what Juneteenth was until 2020 — surprisingly.”
He said that it’s also a minute to come together as a community, reflect on progress made, celebrate achievements and have fun. The heavy work carried in messages of recent protests will continue on, but Wilson said that Juneteenth has historically been like a big family reunion — a moment for everyone to catch their breath and enjoy one another and the beauty of life.
Maxwell, who helped organize Carbondale’s Friday evening Juneteenth celebration — co-sponsored by the Women’s Center, African American Museum of Southern Illinois and Carbondale United — said there does seem to be renewed interest in the holiday this year. “I feel like this has been a big wake-up call,” she said. In fact, she noted, the theme song for Friday night’s event is “Wake Up, Everybody,” an R&B hit from the civil rights era originally recorded by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. The museum holds an annual Juneteenth celebration, which generates a small to medium-size turnout, she said. “But now that the blinders are coming off of people of all races, Juneteenth seems to be a very important day.”
Korshawn Johnson, who lives between Herrin and Carterville, said he decided to throw an event in Herrin on Friday evening because he only recently learned about the historic celebration and its significance. Now, he wants to spread the word. He’s also hoping people let their guard down and have a good time. “It’s just a special day,” he said. “Let it not be considered the day we were set free, but the day we were able to come together.”
Brittany Matthews, who organized Cairo’s event, said the day will include food, music, games for children and local vendors, providing a chance to showcase the region’s black-owned businesses. She, too, said the celebration is meant to be both fun and educational.
“With so much going on in the world, all the things that have happened, it’s a time for people to know more about their history. I hope that this will bring us together as a race, as a community,” she said. There will also be a “Heartland Unity March” in Cairo, starting at 6 p.m. March organizer James Davis III said he wants to bring attention to Cairo’s history and its strengths. “Cairo was at the heart of the civil rights battle in the Heartland area,” he said. “That’s where the inspiration came from.”
