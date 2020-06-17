Juneteenth celebrations across Southern Illinois highlight history of freedom delayed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Alexis Williams-Cavanaugh, who is biracial, grew up in rural Randolph County never hearing about Juneteenth, a historical celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

She was introduced to it for the first time last year in Colorado, where she was spending the summer for an internship connected to her studies at Southern Illinois University. With friends, she attended a Juneteenth poetry slam. It opened her eyes to a world of history and celebration of black culture she didn’t know existed. “I grew up going to school in Sparta and we were never taught about Juneteenth,” she said. “We did not get the full scope of black history taught in school.”

This year, Williams-Cavanaugh, who now lives in O’Fallon, is hosting a Juneteenth public celebration in her childhood hometown, with a goal of building community unity, bringing black culture to the forefront, and reclaiming neglected history. Williams-Cavanaugh said it bothers her that she did not hear of Juneteenth until she was an adult. She wants to help change that for the younger people who are growing up in Sparta today.