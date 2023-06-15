This weekend, many communities will celebrate America’s newest holiday, Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger leading the Union Soldiers to Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to announce the end of the Civil War and the freedom of all enslaved people.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, as the nation approached the third year of the Civil War. The Civil War did not end until April 9, 1865.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in June 2021. The Senate voted by unanimous consent to make Juneteenth the 11th annual national holiday on the federal calendar, and the House of Representatives voted 415-14 to pass a similar measure. President Joe Biden signed it into law hours later.

Several events are planned in the region to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Carbondale

The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois will host a Juneteenth Block Party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 16 at 309 E. Jackson St. in Carbondale. Jackson Street will be blocked off from Marion Street to Gum Street.

Senator Tammy Duckworth will be in attendance to honor and celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday alongside the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois.

Organizer Chastity Mays said the event will start at Bethel AME Church. The pastor will say a prayer, followed by a vocalist singing “A Change is Gonna Come.” Starting a Juneteenth celebration with prayer is traditional, according to Mays. It dates back to original celebrations in Texas.

The celebration will feature 33 vendors, including community organizations, businesses and food. Food trucks will be in the parking lot of Bethel AME Church.

“There’s a good variety of vendors,” Mays said.

A trivia contest will run throughout the event, with prizes awarded. Other activities include free face painting, a bouncy house and free cookie decorating with Notcho Fries. Juneteenth Pageant candidates will be at the party.

A free painting party is available for 60 attendees. Artist Trey Walls will lead the group.

Trap Training Facility will lead a 15-minute bodyweight workout at 7 p.m. Participants should bring their body, water and high energy.

Sponsors of the event will include SIH, SIU Credit Union, Planned Parenthood, Hopewell Baptist Church, First Southern Bank and Carbondale United.

Mounds

A block party is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 17 at the Mounds Black History Museum. The event is a collaboration of Mounds Black History Museum. Arrowleaf’s R3 program, the Alexander/Pulaski chapter of the NAACP, the Lions International and the University of Illinois Extension to promote family and community involvement with youth.

“This event is to help the youth develop and build healthy relationships between families and neighborhoods,” said Sarita Sawyer, a community outreach worker of the University of Illinois Extension. “And to increase community involvement with youth because data shows that when youth possess positive assets, most do better and are more successful as adults than those youth that do not have those positive connections and assets.”

All youth activities will be free, including bounce houses. Hotdogs, Dippin’ Dots, popcorn and water will also be available free of charge.

Mounds Police Department, Cairo Police Department, vendors and resource tables will giving away free items.

For more information or to get involved, Sarita Sawyer can be reached at 618-306-2324 or ssawyer@illinois.edu.

Du Quoin

The Miss Juneteenth of Southern Illinois pageant will take the stage on June 17 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 513 in Du Quoin. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the pageant at 6 p.m.

The event has drawn 15 contestants from Marion, Murphysboro, Carbondale, Du Quoin and Johnston City, according to Pageant Director Bree Williams.

In addition to Miss Juneteenth, Little Miss Juneteenth and Teen Miss Juneteenth also will be crowned.

Williams said the pageant is a youth professional development program. Contestants will learn about pageantry, as well as financial literacy, higher education options, mental and medical health awareness and more.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children. Fathers will be admitted free with a child in celebration of Father’s Day.

Raffle tickets are available for $1 or six for $5.