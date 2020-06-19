Juneteenth Freedom Convoy in Carbondale calls for justice, freedom

CARBONDALE — Nancy Maxwell knew some people who wanted to participate in Black Lives Matter events, but were unable to walk in the marches. She came up with the idea for a Juneteenth Freedom Convoy.
“This is a safe way to still participate, and it happened to be Juneteenth,” she said.
A convoy event had taken place on June 5, and Maxwell said she had requests to organize another convoy.
The Friday event at Attucks Park was called Convoy to Freedom.
“Way back then, we didn’t get all the freedoms we should have gotten, so we’re still fighting for it,” Maxwell said.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, as the nation approached its third year of the Civil War. The proclamation declared: "That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free ...”
As Maxwell points out, that was not the case for all enslaved people in the U.S. Two and a half years later, General Order No. 3 was issued on June 19, 1865, in Texas by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. It read, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free."
As freed slaves moved north, some came to Carbondale and were ill. Maxwell said they were put in an ice house located where Hopewell Baptist Church now sits. They died and were buried in Woodlawn Cemetery. Each year, the African American Museum places a wreath in the cemetery on June 19.
“We usually put a black wreath in the cemetery. This year it is a colorful wreath because we are celebrating. Things are really changing,” she said. “It’s great to see throughout the country more and more groups are coming out to support Black Lives Matter.”
The Freedom Convoy event reflected that spirit of celebration. It included speakers, music, poetry and a car convoy from Attucks Park to the Carbondale Police Station and back to the Eurma Hayes Center. Sponsors of the event included the Women’s Center, African American Museum of Southern Illinois and Carbondale United.
Kiara Greer read the poem “Hey Black Child” and spoke about how the history of Black people has been destroyed or is missing in most history books, and how this steals dreams of young Black people.
Matthew Wilson sang “Amazing Grace.” Maxwell read a poem she wrote titled, “Wake Up Everybody.” She played a couple songs, including “Wake Up Everybody” by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes.
Roy Mazuchowski spoke on behalf of Carbondale Branch of the NAACP. “Our overall hope is this isn’t just a trending topic that disappears quickly. We have to stay strong, stay focused. We’ll get this done together,” he said.
The program started at 6:15 p.m. with about 50 people in the audience. People kept coming through in time for the convoy to line up and leave at 6 p.m.
A Juneteenth celebration called “Juneteenth Continued …” is set for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Park.
