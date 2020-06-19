Juneteenth Freedom Convoy in Carbondale calls for justice, freedom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Nancy Maxwell knew some people who wanted to participate in Black Lives Matter events, but were unable to walk in the marches. She came up with the idea for a Juneteenth Freedom Convoy.

“This is a safe way to still participate, and it happened to be Juneteenth,” she said.

A convoy event had taken place on June 5, and Maxwell said she had requests to organize another convoy.

The Friday event at Attucks Park was called Convoy to Freedom.

“Way back then, we didn’t get all the freedoms we should have gotten, so we’re still fighting for it,” Maxwell said.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, as the nation approached its third year of the Civil War. The proclamation declared: "That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free ...”