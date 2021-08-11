Jury convicts Belleville man who arranged to have sex with 10-year-old girl

A Belleville man faces at least 10 years in prison after a federal jury found

him guilty this week of attempting to arrange sexual activity with a minor, according to federal prosecutors.

Sean P. Van Horn, 49, responded on April 29, 2020, to a Craigslist ad placed by FBI agents advertising incest, according to a news release from the Southern District of Illinois' U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial show Van Horn then began exchanging emails with an undercover agent who portrayed himself as the father of a 10-year-old girl, the release stated.

Over the course of about one month, Van Horn sent the agent multiple messages that described in graphic terms the specific sexual acts that he wished to perform on the girl.

Van Horn also asked to meet up with the agent, posing as the father, and the fictitious girl so that he could have sex with her.

FBI agents arrested Van Horn on May 28, 2020, when he showed up at the prearranged location in O’Fallon.

Graphic messages sent by Van Horn to the undercover agent were shown to the jury during the two-day trial held at the federal courthouse in Benton, Illinois.